Donald Trump Rants the 'Weaponized DOJ' Is Trying to 'Take Away' His First Amendment Rights Prior to Gag Order: 'They Want to Cheat!'
Donald Trump is well known for taking to social media to opine about his ongoing legal woes and to slam his political opponents — and he isn't ready to stop!
The former POTUS ranted that his right to free speech was being taken away after Special Counsel Jack Smith filed documents supporting hitting the 77-year-old with a gag order that would limit his legal ability to talk about his case regarding his attempts to overturn the 2020 election.
"Tomorrow is a big day for Democracy," he wrote on Sunday, October 15.
"A Leaking, Crooked and Deranged Prosecutor, Jack Smith, who has a terrible record of failure, is asking a highly partisan Obama appointed Judge, Tanya Chutkan, who should recuse herself based on the horrible things she has said, to silence me, through the use of a powerful GAG ORDER, making it impossible for me to criticize those who are doing the silencing, namely Crooked Joe Biden, and his corrupt and weaponized DOJ & FBI," he continued in the lengthy post.
"They want to take away my First Amendment rights, and my ability to both campaign and defend myself," he alleged. "In other words, they want to cheat and interfere in the 2024 Presidential Election."
"Nothing like this has ever happened in our country before," he raged. "It is strictly Banana Republic kind of 'stuff.'"
- Donald Trump Rages at Jack Smith and Joe Biden After Prosecutors Request Gag Order in Election Case
- Donald Trump To Be Issued Gag Order Ahead Of Arrest, Could See Jail Time If Violated, Former President's Legal Team Reveals
- Donald Trump Unloads on Prosecutor Who He Says Is 'Harassing, Threatening and Terrorizing' His Staff
"These political Hacks and Thugs are destroying our Country," he claimed. "Let’s see what happens on Monday in Judge Chutkan’s courtroom. Will America survive, or not? I’ll be campaigning in the Great State of Iowa, where I am leading by 50 Points!!!"
The next day, on Monday, October 16, Trump was issued a gag order, limiting what he can in regard to the 2020 election.
“This is not about whether I like the language Mr. Trump uses,” Judge Tanya Chutkan said. “This is about language that presents a danger to the administration of justice.”
“His presidential candidacy does not give him carte blanche to vilify public servants who are simply doing their jobs,” the judge added.
This comes after weeks after Smith's team filed a motion for the gag order. The special counsel also cited several of Trump's most recent social media and interview comments to Judge Chutkan to support the need for the mandate.
"On September 5, shortly before the Government filed its motion, the defendant posted an article on the social media platform Truth Social, on which the defendant has more than 6 million followers, making claims about the Court with the sarcastic caption, 'Oh, I’m sure she will be very fair' and an article circulating a false accusation against a Special Counsel’s Office prosecutor with the caption, 'Really corrupt!'" the filing read.
The documents also noted that Trump claimed former VP Mike Pence, a witness in the case, had "made up stories" about him that are false and accused him of going to the "dark side."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The filing also noted that in his Meet the Press interview in mid-September, Trump alleged that the Georgia Secretary of State "recently said things that he had not, including that the defendant 'didn’t do anything wrong' during a phone call constituting an overt act in the indictment."