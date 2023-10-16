Donald Trump Rants the 'Weaponized DOJ' Is Trying to 'Take Away' His First Amendment Rights Prior to Gag Order: 'They Want to Cheat!'

"These political Hacks and Thugs are destroying our Country," he claimed. "Let’s see what happens on Monday in Judge Chutkan’s courtroom. Will America survive, or not? I’ll be campaigning in the Great State of Iowa, where I am leading by 50 Points!!!"

The next day, on Monday, October 16, Trump was issued a gag order, limiting what he can in regard to the 2020 election.

“This is not about whether I like the language Mr. Trump uses,” Judge Tanya Chutkan said. “This is about language that presents a danger to the administration of justice.”

“His presidential candidacy does not give him carte blanche to vilify public servants who are simply doing their jobs,” the judge added.