Craig Melvin and Al Roker Speak Out After 'Today' Show Security Scare: 'We Are Just Very Happy That Everyone Is Safe'
July 17 2026, Published 2:05 p.m. ET
Craig Melvin addressed the security scare at NBC's Today studio during the July 17 broadcast, one day after an intruder entered an unauthorized area at Studio 1A in New York City.
Speaking at the start of the 7:30 a.m. hour, the anchor briefly updated viewers on the incident.
Melvin said, "You may have heard that unfortunately an intruder made his way into an unauthorized area here at Studio 1A."
He added, "Thankfully he was apprehended quickly, he was placed under arrest, we are cooperating fully with NYPD as they investigate the matter and we are just very happy that everyone is safe."
NBC also confirmed it is examining what happened following the breach.
"We are reviewing the incident and our security protocols and remain committed to providing a safe and secure environment for everyone who works at and visits our studios," they said.
"NBC and TODAY take the safety and security of our employees, talent, staff and guests extremely seriously," they added.
Al Roker Shares Emotional Message After Security Scare
Al Roker shared a message of support for his brother on Instagram after hearing from concerned fans.
Roker wrote, "A really heartfelt thank you to all who reached out over the last 24 hours to check in on my brother, @craigmelvinnbc."
He continued, "We are both okay. It’s moments like these that serve to pull us together. You all, like Craig, said "You come after one of us, you come after all of us." We’ll talk about it this morning on @todayshow."
Melvin reassured followers in his own Instagram post after the incident.
"Hey everyone. I've heard from so many of you over the last few hours," he wrote. "I'm doing just fine. Thanks for reaching out. I'm looking forward to seeing you tomorrow morning on @todayshow."
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Security Guard Reportedly Fired After Breach
Following the incident, Page Six and TMZ reported that NBC fired a security guard after the intruder bypassed security and reached the Today studio. The reports said the employee was terminated on Thursday, July 16, after the breach.
The NYPD identified the suspect as 41-year-old Andrew Truelove, who faces hate crime charges including burglary, menacing, criminal trespass, and harassment.
Police said officers responded to a report of a disorderly person inside 30 Rockefeller Center at approximately 9:19 a.m. on July 16 and took him into custody without incident.
However, no injuries were reported. The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities said Truelove has not yet been arraigned.
Intruder Allegedly Targeted Craig Melvin and Asked for Al Roker
According to the police, the man confronted Melvin while yelling racial slurs. Authorities said he also asked for fellow Today co-host Roker before security intervened.
NBC News confirmed the incident in a statement released later that day, saying, "There was a security incident this morning at the Today show studio."
"An individual entered an unauthorized area in a vestibule near Studio 1A. The person approached anchor Craig Melvin, who alerted security," the statement read.