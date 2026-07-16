'Today' Show Security Breach: Intruder Arrested After Lunging at Craig Melvin While Yelling Racial Slur

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Chaos ensued at Rockefeller Plaza on Thursday morning, July 16, as a security breach occurred on the set of the Today show, leaving Craig Melvin stunned. According to law enforcement sources, an intruder has been arrested after following Melvin inside of Studio1A and lunging at the NBC television host. In a statement to TMZ, police insiders said the stranger was initially looking for legendary Today host Al Roker after slipping past security at around 9 a.m. ET.

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Source: NBC News/YouTube The intruder allegedly yelled a racial slur while lunging at Craig Melvin.

While it seems he was unsuccessful in locating Roker, the intruder — who is said to be white and was unarmed — "got close enough to confront Craig in a restricted area and allegedly lunged at him while yelling a racial slur," the news outlet's report. The shocking situation reportedly went down backstage near the dressing room after the individual slipped inside the building and entered a stairwell.

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Source: MEGA Dylan Dryer was photographed looking visibly shocked while speaking to Craig Melvin and Al Roker after the ordeal.

Staff and security rushed in after the suspect, who was eventually detained and arrested. It's unclear exactly how the breach occurred and it was not caught on NBC's live broadcast cameras. In a photo obtained by TMZ Melvin and Roker could be seen near a glass table inside of the studio surrounded by production crew and fellow Today star Dylan Dreyer — who had her mouth dropped open, visibly shocked by what had just unfolded inside of the Manhattan building.

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NBC Staffers 'Demanding Answers' After Security Breach

Source: NBC News/YouTube Staffers are questioning how an intruder made it past security.

Just about 15 minutes after the frightening encounter occurred, Melvin and Roker both brushed off the drama and were on air to resume the remainder of Today's Thursday morning broadcast. Neither television personality addressed the security breach during the show. Fortunately, no one was hurt as a result of the incident, law enforcement sources confirmed, however, TMZ reported the ordeal has left rattled staffers "demanding answers about how an unauthorized stranger" managed to successfully follow Melvin inside of the building undetected.

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Source: TODAY/NBC Savannah Guthrie said it 'would make sense' that her missing mother was targeted because of her 'Today' show fame.