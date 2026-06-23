'Love Island USA' Star Alannah Keyser Defended as 'Educated Sweetheart' Amid Racial Slur Backlash

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Love Island USA star Alannah Keyser's father stands firmly by her side while she faces backlash over alleged past use of racial slurs. In an interview with TMZ, Alannah's father, Stephane Keyser, claimed that there is no reality in which his daughter is racist. He defended her by calling her an "educated sweetheart." Stephane also stated to the outlet that their family has always had friends from different racial and cultural backgrounds. Hence, the massive online hate Alannah is facing seems all the more surprising to him and those close to Alannah and her family.

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'Love Island USA' Star Alannah Keyser Faces Backlash For Allegedly Using the N-Word

Source: @alannahkeyser/Instagram Alannah Keyser was introduced in 'Love Island USA' Season 8 on Sunday, June 21.

Alannah was introduced on episode 17 of Love Island USA's ongoing Season 8 on June 21. Her introduction to the show came as part of a brand new batch of women entering the villa after the men met them at Casa Amore. The trouble began soon after she entered the villa, as people scrounged up a past video of the reality TV star allegedly using the N-word while singing along to a song, per The Independent.

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Source: @alannahkeyser/Instagram Fans have been calling to remove Alannah Keyser from 'Love Island USA' Season 8 after her alleged past use of racial slur went viral..

Shortly after the resurfaced video went viral, another screenshot popped up where Alannah appeared to have commented while allegedly using the N-word. It didn't take long for the scandal to catch fire, and fans of the show immediately started calling for her to be removed from the cast of Love Island USA Season 8.

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'Love Island USA' Has a History of Racial Scandals

Source: @alannahkeyser/Instagram 'Love Island USA' removed another cast member for similar reasons from Season 8 before Alannah Keyser's scandal broke out.

Alannah has been facing intense public scrutiny ever since her alleged past use of racial slurs went viral online. However, she isn't the only cast member in Love Island USA Season 8 to do so. Vasana Montgomery was axed from the show last month before filming began due to similar reasons after the cast announcement. A source close to the production revealed to Decider at the time that the team was unaware of Montgomery uttering the N-word while singing a song, as the videos were privately owned and only came out after she was announced as part of the cast. According to the source, they learned of the controversy along with the rest of the world only when the videos became viral.

Source: @alannahkeyser/Instagram 'Love Island USA's messy history with racial slur scandals might impact Alannah Keyser's presence in the show.