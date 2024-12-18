ROYALS 'Creepy' Prince Andrew Caught Staring at Anonymous Woman's Chest in Old Photo: 'He Wouldn't Leave Me Alone,' She Recalls Source: mega Prince Andrew is in hot water yet again.

An old photo of Prince Andrew ogling a random woman in the 2000s is going viral online. In the snap, the disgraced royal stared at a woman's chest while attending her company's event.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Prince Andrew was caught staring at a woman's chest in a photo from the 2000s.

Article continues below advertisement

Years later, the lady in the photo — whose face has been obscured in the image — has spoken out to shame the dad-of-two for his actions. "He wouldn’t leave me alone. As soon as he saw me he darted over for a chat," she recalled to a news outlet. "I was young, blonde, slim and attractive. He seemed a lot more inclined to speak to me than the middle-aged female MD…"

Article continues below advertisement

"I was wearing a low-cut top, but had a jacket on so wasn’t dressed outrageously. I must have been listening to my MD talk and was looking her way, so hadn’t noticed him staring," she continued. "Andrew obviously had other things on his mind. He was more interested in looking at my b---- than learning about our business. It was a bit creepy."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The woman in the image claimed the disgraced royal 'wouldn't leave me alone' at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

The woman said "it made my tummy turn" when years later, she saw Andrew embroiled in a sexual assault lawsuit that also mentioned late convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein. The situation is the latest in a string of scandals for the Duke of York, who was recently accused of working with a Chinese spy named Yang Tengbo.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Andrew was married to Sarah Ferguson from 1986 to 1996.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, the alleged undercover agent was appointed as a "business adviser" by Andrew, who reportedly shared private details about the monarchy with the spy, marking a "serious breach of national security." The BBC claimed a letter on Tengbo's devices revealed Andrew saw him as an ally "at the very top of a tree that many, many people would like to be on."

Article continues below advertisement

The drama has the public wondering whether Andrew will skip the monarchy's annual Christmas festivities. "Andrew should take it on himself and decline both invites. It would be the gentlemanly thing to do so he isn’t embarrassing the King," editor Ingrid Seward told another outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Andrew may skip the royals' Christmas party due to his string of scandals.

Article continues below advertisement

One source said the situation could become very problematic for his brother King Charles. "There would inevitably have to be some very awkward conversations and the King would not relish making his brother squirm," the insider noted. "Andrew has managed the unthinkable and made a complete t-- of himself even before the Christmas party."

Article continues below advertisement

Another source pointed out that the royals are stuck in a tough position over what to do with Andrew. "Every sanction that can be imposed has been, but you can’t divorce or sack your brother from being your brother," they explained. "There will always be a bond of blood, and all families often have difficult relatives to deal with. Of course, it is understood that it looks bad for the entire family, but that is because of one individual."