No. 1 Dad! Cristiano Ronaldo Wishes His 'Princess' Alana, 7, Happy Birthday With Adorable Tribute: See Photo

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," Ronaldo and Rodriguez said in a statement at the time. "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

"We would like to thank the doctors and nurse for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you," their message concluded.