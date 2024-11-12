or
No. 1 Dad! Cristiano Ronaldo Wishes His 'Princess' Alana, 7, Happy Birthday With Adorable Tribute: See Photo

Photo of Cristiano Ronaldo and his family.
Source: @cristiano/Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's daughter Alana turned 7 on Tuesday, November 12.

Nov. 12 2024, Published 1:37 p.m. ET

Cristiano Ronaldo's kids are growing up fast!

The soccer star took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 12, to wish his daughter Alana a happy 7th birthday, writing in Spanish: "7 anos da minha princesa 👸🏽❤️ Parabéns, meu amor!"

cristiano ronaldo daughter alana birthday post princess photo
Source: @cristiano/Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a sweet selfie of himself and Alana while wishing her a happy birthday.

The caption — which translates in English to "7 years of my princess Congratulations, my love!" — came alongside a sweet selfie of Ronaldo and his adorable little girl, who copied her dad's stoic facial expression while dressed in a pink, orange and white sweater.

Alana also sported a cute pink headband in her curly brunette hair, while Ronaldo posed in a basic white T-shirt.

cristiano ronaldo daughter alana birthday post princess photo
Source: @cristiano/Instagram

Georgina Rodriguez gave birth to her and Cristiano Ronaldo's daughter Alana in November 2017.

Alana's birthday comes months after her siblings Eva and Mateo also turned 7. Ronaldo welcomed the twins via surrogate in June 2017, months after he started dating model Georgina Rodriguez.

Rodriguez gave birth naturally to Alana in November 2017. She also carried her and Ronaldo's twins, Bella and baby Ángel, though their son devastatingly died during child birth in April 2022. Bella is now 2.

Cristiano Ronaldo

cristiano ronaldo daughter alana birthday post princess photo
Source: @cristiano/Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo welcomed his twins Evan and Mateo, 7, in June 2017.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," Ronaldo and Rodriguez said in a statement at the time. "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

"We would like to thank the doctors and nurse for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you," their message concluded.

cristiano ronaldo daughter alana birthday post princess photo
Source: @cristiano/Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo is also a dad to his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., 14.

While Rodriguez appears to only be the biological mother of Alana, Bella and their late son, Ángel, she proudly considers herself a parent to all six of her partner's children — including the world-famous athlete's eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., 14, whose mom chooses to remain anonymous.

Ronaldo opened up about how his children reacted to news of their younger sibling's tragic passing during a November 2022 interview with Piers Morgan.

"Gio arrived home and the kids start to say where's the other baby, where's the other baby?" he recalled. "The kids start to say 'Mom, where is the other baby… After one week I say, 'Let's be upfront, and let's be honest with the kids, let's say that, Ángel, which is his name, he go to the Heaven.'"

"The kids understand," he noted, admitting the family discusses their loved one daily. "We had shouts around the table and they say 'Daddy I did this for Ángel' and they point to the sky. Which I like the most because he's part of their lives. I am not gonna lie to my kids, I say the truth, which was a difficult process."

Ronaldo also opened up to OK! during an exclusive November 2022 interview, sharing: "Of course there have been some tough times, but luckily there have been much more good times and becoming a parent has been my greatest privilege."

