Kim Kardashian and Son Saint, 7, Have a Ball Meeting Cristiano Ronaldo After Superstar's Game: Photos

A few days earlier, the gang was in the crowd to watch Lionel Messi's first MLS game in Miami, Fla. — a special treat for the tot.

"He's obsessed with soccer. And I will do everything for my babies. So I've traveled the world," Kardashian explained to an Apple TV reporter of trotting around for her eldest son. "We do soccer trips and it's not stopping all summer. We're going to different exhibition games."

At one point during her interview, Saint ran up to the SKIMS founder to show that he had "the players' sweat on him."