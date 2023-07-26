OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kim Kardashian
OK LogoNEWS

Kim Kardashian and Son Saint, 7, Have a Ball Meeting Cristiano Ronaldo After Superstar's Game: Photos

kim kardashians son saint meet cristiano ronaldo photos
Source: mega;@kimkardashian/instagram
By:

Jul. 26 2023, Published 10:40 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Having one of the most famous women in the world as your mom sure has its perks!

On Tuesday, July 26, Kim Kardashian shared photos as her son Saint West, 7, got to go behind-the-scenes of a soccer match and meet legendary player Cristiano Ronaldo.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashians son saint cristiano ronaldo
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

The reality star, 42, shared plenty of photos from their day, quipping in one of her first Instagram Story posts, "More soccer mom content coming up live from Japan."

The twosome was joined by another mother-son duo as they took in the game and then had the opportunity to greet a few of the players, including Ronaldo and Neymar Jr.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashians son saint cristiano ronaldo

At point, an ecstatic Saint and his pal enjoyed some private time with Ronaldo, 38, who did a cute handshake with the famous offspring.

He also signed autographs and posed for photos before heading out.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashians son saint cristiano ronaldo
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram
MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian

A few days earlier, the gang was in the crowd to watch Lionel Messi's first MLS game in Miami, Fla. — a special treat for the tot.

"He's obsessed with soccer. And I will do everything for my babies. So I've traveled the world," Kardashian explained to an Apple TV reporter of trotting around for her eldest son. "We do soccer trips and it's not stopping all summer. We're going to different exhibition games."

At one point during her interview, Saint ran up to the SKIMS founder to show that he had "the players' sweat on him."

Article continues below advertisement

"They're so excited. That just makes me so excited," she added of watching the kids' enthusiasm.

Kardashian revealed she's been having a blast as well, especially since she used to play the sport as a kid! "I wasn't bad," the bombshell declared. "I loved it. So I'm happy that my boy loves it and that we can come and hang out."

It looks like the makeup mogul's other three children — daughters North West, 10, and Chicago, 5, as well as son Psalm, 4 — stayed put in California.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

E! News reported on Kardashian's comments about their love for soccer.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.