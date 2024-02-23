Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Shirtless Photo With Mini-Me Son Cristiano Jr., 13, After Duo's Gym Session: See the Shredded Snaps
Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't let the grind stop for his 13-year-old son, Cristiano Jr., considering he has a lot to live up to as the eldest child of one of the greatest soccer players of all time.
On Thursday, February 22, the Portuguese athlete took to Instagram with a couple sweet snaps of himself with Cristiano Jr. during their workout.
"Hoje com o meu parceiro ❤️," the dad-of-five captioned the post, which translates to: "Today with my partner ❤️."
In the upload, the father-son duo both went shirtless, as they stood side by side in a room filled with exercise equipment.
Cristiano — who was barefoot — showed off his shredded abs and muscular legs in a pair of tiny black shorts, while his teenage kid sported a pair of white athletic shorts, white socks and matching sneakers.
In the comments section of the post, Cristiano's worldwide fanbase gushed over the soccer star's heartwarming bond with his son.
"Just a father building a man 👏" one user wrote, as another declared, "your son is growing up so fast."
"Like father like son. Keep going. God Bless," a third person penned, while a fourth stated, "how cute, that relationship between father and son is very important!"
Cristiano has spent a lot of time with family this February.
Earlier this month, the Al-Nassr FC forward shared a loving family photo after spending his birthday with girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez and their five children: Cristiano Jr., twins Mateo and Eva, 6, Alana, 5, and Bella, 1.
Rodríguez is the biological mother of Bella and Alana, though she treats her longtime lover's other three kids like her own.
"Grateful to spend my 39th birthday the best way possible: With my family and back on the training pitch. Thank you all for the warm messages! 🎂❤️🙏🏽," Cristiano expressed in the caption of the post.
In November 2022, Cristiano exclusively opened up to OK! about fatherhood, admitting his "greatest privilege" was "becoming a parent."
Reflecting on his career, the legendary soccer player said he experienced "so much change in [the] nearly 20 years" since he was signed signed with English powerhouse Manchester United in 2003.
"I'd like to think I’ve grown both personally and professionally. Of course there have been some tough times, but luckily there have been much more good times," he dished, noting, "my fans have been everything to me."