Article continues below advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez Are Engaged! Soccer Star's Fiancée Shows Off Massive Diamond Ring After 8 Years Together: See the Shiny Rock

Photo of Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Source: MEGA

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez made their first appearance as a couple in 2017.

Profile Image

Aug. 11 2025, Published 2:25 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are finally ready to tie the knot.

The soccer star's fiancée revealed via Instagram on Monday, August 11, that Ronaldo had popped the question after eight years of dating.

"Yes I do. In this and in all my lives," Rodríguez wrote via English translation alongside a photo of her massive diamond engagement ring. The picture was taken in bed and featured Ronaldo's hand resting beneath his future wife's.

Article continues below advertisement

Georgina Rodríguez Flaunts Massive Engagement Ring

Image of Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancée showed off her shiny engagement ring via Instagram.
Source: @georginagio/Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancée showed off her shiny engagement ring via Instagram.

The ginormous engagement ring "appears to be an oval-cut diamond in the 15 to 20 carat range," Laura Taylor, engagement ring specialist at Lorel Diamonds, tells OK!.

“If the diamond is natural and of exceptional quality in the D-F colour range with flawless or near-flawless clarity, its value could easily exceed £1.5 million (around $2 million)," she notes. "The center stone is flanked by substantial side diamonds, adding even more sparkle and making the already impressive main stone look even larger."

"A diamond of this size is almost certainly set in platinum for security, which also enhances its color and gives the ring a timeless finish," Taylor continues. "This is a show-stopping ring, and easily among the most impressive we’ve seen in recent years, which feels perfectly suited to one of football’s most famous couples."

Article continues below advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez's Relationship Timeline

Image of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez share six children.
Source: @georginagio/Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez share six children.

The lovebirds' engagement comes more than eight years after making their first official appearance as a couple at the Best FIFA Football Awards in Zurich, Switzerland, in January 2017. Ronaldo and Rodríguez went Instagram official by May of that same year.

Ronaldo and Rodríguez share six children together — twins Eva Maria and Mateo, 8, daughter Alana, 7, daughter Bella, 3, and 15-year-old son Cristiano Jr., whom Ronaldo welcomed during a previous relationship. Bella's twin brother, Ángel, died during childbirth in April 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

image of The pair sparked engagement rumors several times throughout their relationship.
Source: @georginagio/Instagram

The pair sparked engagement rumors several times throughout their relationship.

While Ronaldo and his lady have sparked engagement rumors several times throughout their relationship, the Portuguese professional footballer made headlines earlier this year for not yet asking for Rodríguez's hand in marriage.

Back in March, a clip resurfaced on social media from Rodríguez's Netflix reality series, I Am Georgina, three years prior. It featured Ronaldo speaking in a confessional interview about why the couple hadn't yet tied the knot.

Image of Cristiano Ronaldo said he was waiting for 'that click' before proposing to Georgina Rodrìguez.
Source: @georginagio/Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo said he was waiting for 'that click' before proposing to Georgina Rodrìguez.

"I always tell her: ‘When we get that click,'" Ronaldo explained of why he was waiting.

He added: "Like everything with our life, and she knows what I'm talking about. It could be in a year, or it could be in six months, or it could be in a month."

