Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez Cries Over 'The Best & Worst Moment' Of Her Life After Loss Of Baby Son

Georgina Rodriguez is opening up about the unimaginable pain her and her boyfriend, Cristiano Ronaldo, feel after the loss of their baby boy last year.

During the trailer for Season 2 of her Netflix reality series, I am Georgina, the 29-year-old broke down in tears as she started to get into details surrounding the birth of the couple’s baby girl Bella Esmeraldo in April 2022 — which also resulted in the tragic death of Bella’s twin brother, Àngel, during childbirth.