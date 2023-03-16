Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez Cries Over 'The Best & Worst Moment' Of Her Life After Loss Of Baby Son
Georgina Rodriguez is opening up about the unimaginable pain her and her boyfriend, Cristiano Ronaldo, feel after the loss of their baby boy last year.
During the trailer for Season 2 of her Netflix reality series, I am Georgina, the 29-year-old broke down in tears as she started to get into details surrounding the birth of the couple’s baby girl Bella Esmeraldo in April 2022 — which also resulted in the tragic death of Bella’s twin brother, Àngel, during childbirth.
"Over 40 million people follow me, but no one knows how I really feel," Rodríguez expressed during the nearly two-minute long clip — which began with her strolling through the sand at the beach.
"This year, I had the best and the worst moment of my life in an instant," she explained regarding her and Ronaldo’s heartbreaking loss of their son.
"Life goes on," Rodríguez noted alongside a video of the lovebirds — who first started dating at the end of 2016 — sharing a smooch as they held up a sonogram of their twins. "I have reasons to move on and be strong."
"Cris really encouraged me to continue with my agenda. He said, 'Gio, get on with life. It’ll do you good,'" Rodríguez dished in regard to her boyfriend’s words of encouragement.
“My priority right now is my family and my children,” the Argentinian influencer — who shares a 5 year-old daughter, Ariana, with Ronaldo in addition to their almost 1-year-old Bella — added. (The soccer star is additionally the father of Cristiano Jr., 12, and 5-year-old twins Eva and Mateo.)
"I’m so happy and thankful," Rodríguez concluded in the Netflix trailer for the second season of the show, which releases on the streaming platform on Tuesday, March 24.
The model's upsetting recollection of the devastating death of her son comes just a few months after Ronaldo opened up about both his "personal and professional growth" throughout the past few years.
"Of course there have been some tough times, but luckily there have been much more good times and becoming a parent has been my greatest privilege," Ronaldo exclusively revealed to OK! in November 2022.