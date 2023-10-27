Nicola Peltz Rocks 'Posh Spice' T-Shirt in Honor of Mother-in-Law Victoria Beckham Despite Feud Rumors
Nicola Peltz is making it clear she's a Posh stan!
On Thursday, October 26, the model, 28, took to Instagram to pay tribute to her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, by rocking a Posh Spice T-shirt, despite the endless rumors about a feud between the two.
"London times 💋." Nicola — who married Brooklyn Beckham last year— wrote alongside a mirror selfie of herself rocking the '90s merchandise.
"Love this on u!!! 😂😂 kisses x," the fashion designer, 49, adoringly penned below the snap of her family member.
The friendly interactions between the two must be a welcome change for the famous offspring, 24, and David Beckham after Nicola and Victoria were allegedly at odds during preparations for the young couple's 2022 nuptials.
"They haven't spoken to him much in the last few months," an insider said of the Hollywood power couple's relationship with Brooklyn before his big day. "The build-up to the wedding was horrendous."
- Fans Slam Victoria Beckham's Message To Daughter-In-Law Nicola Peltz On Her Birthday: 'Sometimes Better Not To Post'
- It 'Hurt My Feelings': Nicola Peltz Beckham Clarifies Her Relationship With Mother-In-Law Victoria Beckham After Wedding Drama
- Brooklyn Beckham's Wife Walks Red Carpet After Rumored Spat With Mother-In-Law Victoria
According to insiders, the Bates Motel actress did not want the former pop star "to be any part of the planning" for the event and did not end up wearing one of the fashion icon's designs to walk down the aisle. "She wouldn't clue Victoria in on anything," the source noted. "Communication was minimal."
While being left out of making the arrangements, Victoria and the soccer icon, 48, even thought their entire part of the family was being shut out of the lavish celebration. "The top table was all Peltzes and it really felt as if the Beckhams were not at the forefront," the insider alleged.
"There was a feeling that the wedding was all about the Peltz family, as you can imagine, as it was their house and their daughter and their son making the speeches," the source continued.
Despite the alleged animosity, Nicola addressed the rumors regarding herself and Victoria. "Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria’s wedding dress," she claimed in an interview. "And I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created. I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
However, her close friend, Leslie Fremar, and mother, Claudia ended up designing the gown.
"I thought, 'Oh, this is going to be so fun. One of my best friends and my mom.' We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn't hear anything. Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn't make it. So, I spoke to my mom and Leslie, and I was like, 'Well, unfortunately, this can't happen, so what's the next step?' I've been a fan of Valentino and their couture for so long. I was really lucky to be able to travel to [the atelier] to try on the dress. That's really what happened," she explained.