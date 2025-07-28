or
Cruz Beckham Reignites Family Feud as He Targets Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz in Scathing Messages: 'Ur Dead to Me'

Photo of Cruz Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham
Source: MEGA

Cruz Beckham seemingly attacked his brother Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz in shocking remarks.

July 28 2025, Published 2:54 p.m. ET

Cruz Beckham is finally unleashing his anger on his brother Brooklyn.

In since-deleted Instagram Notes, the 20-year-old allegedly dragged his older sibling and his wife, Nicola Peltz.

image of Cruz Beckham reportedly targeted Brooklyn on social media.
Source: @cruzbeckham/Instagram

Cruz Beckham reportedly targeted Brooklyn on social media.

A source confirmed several aggressive messages, seemingly directed toward the married couple. Some of the comments included, "Ur a d--- now 😢," "You’re a fraud," "Instant karma gonna get you," "People notice" and "Ur dead to me."

He continued, "Oh it’s Stockholm syndrome," "Bloody inbreds" and "Whole family o’ c----."

Earlier in July, Cruz unfollowed both Brooklyn, 26, and Nicola, 30, on Instagram.

Why Are the Beckhams Fighting?

image of Several instances point to a lingering feud between the Beckhams.
Source: @cruzbeckham/Instagram

Several instances point to a lingering feud between the Beckhams.

The Beckham family drama mounted when Romeo Beckham, 22, was in a relationship with Kim Turnbull, whom Brooklyn allegedly dated prior. The DJ — who split from Romeo in June — shut down the rumors.

"I've avoided speaking on this topic to prevent adding fuel to the fire, however it's come to the point where I feel the need to address it so I can move on," Turnbull, 24, wrote on her Instagram Story on Monday, June 16. "I will not continue to receive harassment or be embarrassed on the basis of lies, to fit a certain narrative."

She added, "I have never been romantically involved in ANY capacity at ANY point with the person in question. Nothing between us has occurred further than a school friendship at age 16. I would like to remove myself from the ongoing conversation & set the record straight for the sake of everyone involved."

The Beckhams' Alleged Feud With Nicola Peltz

image of Brooklyn Beckham's parents allegedly do not like Nicola Peltz.
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham's parents allegedly do not like Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn's parents — David, 50, and Victoria, 51 — are also involved in the drama. The duo reportedly believes their son's wife is too controlling over him, causing tension in the family.

"[The drama has] nothing to do with [Brooklyn] and is all about Nicola," a source told a news outlet. "All David and Victoria want is their son back — and they will be there to welcome him any time. It's a terribly sad situation and it's been going on for a long time. They adore Brooklyn, their children are everything to them, but Brooklyn isn't talking to them. He isn't talking to the family and David and Victoria are heartbroken."

image of Cruz Beckham no longer follows Brooklyn or Nicola on Instagram.
Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

Cruz Beckham no longer follows Brooklyn or Nicola on Instagram.

Nicola is seemingly unfazed by the noise. On June 30, she "liked" a comment on her Instagram post that read, "The fact people are in this comment section talking bs about someone controlling a GROWN man is absurd. The guy is an adult and can make his own decisions, leave them be and stop blaming women for everything."

In April, Cruz hinted at his own animosity toward Nicola. He commented, "so beautiful Romeo ✨🩷" underneath his brother's Instagram carousel, seemingly mocking the actress.

Just two days prior, Nicola wrote, "so beautiful Mia 🩷✨" on a social media share from Romeo's on-again, off-again ex-girlfriend Mia Regan.

