CT Tamburello Reveals Why His Relationship With Phaedra Parks Works: 'We're in a Good Place'

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Chris “CT” Tamburello recently opened up about his relationship with Phaedra Parks and revealed why it works for them. Tamburello appeared for an interview with Us Weekly on Saturday, September 19, where he stated, “I’ll say — I don’t want to jinx it — but I’ll say we’re in a good place.” Per the outlet, the interview took place on the red carpet of UFC 331 on Paramount+, outside of the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

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CT Tamburello Shared Insight Into His Relationship with Phaedra Parks

Source: MEGA; @_FAMOUS4NOTHING/INSTAGRAM Phaedra Parks and CT Tamburello originally met while filming 'The Traitors.'

The pair initially met while filming The Traitors and although their friendship remained platonic at the time, it reportedly took a romantic turn earlier this year. The Challenge star shared with the outlet that since he has a lot on his plate right now, it's probably for the best that he and Parks have maintained sort of a long-distance relationship up until now.

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Source: MEGA CT Tamburello revealed that his and Phaedra Parks' long-distance relationship works for them.

“I know I’m crazy in my own right. It’s probably for the best if I’m not around her every day, to be honest,” he said. “But she’s amazing. She really is. The way I would describe it is like Paula Abdul: ‘Opposites Attract.’ You remember that old video? That’s us, you know?” he gushed about his new love.

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CT Tamburello Claimed Phaedra Parks is the Calm to His Storm

Source: MEGA; @_FAMOUS4NOTHING/INSTAGRAM CT Tamburello said he wants to keep his romance with Phaedra Parks private for now.

Tamburello also noted that after going through intense public scrutiny in his previous relationships, he plans to keep things on the down low with The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, regardless of his own enthusiasm. “I mean, contrary to popular belief, I do learn,” he joked. “Maybe a slower learner, but I do learn, and some things are better left unsaid and I think oversharing can be a bad thing,” he added. However, he did share that Parks “just brings peace” to him. “It’s easy to just stay calm around her,” he further remarked. A source previously told the outlet after news became public of their romance, “It’s definitely the real deal, and they’re really smitten with each other.

Source: MEGA CT Tamburello reportedly didn't think he had a chance with Phaedra Parks.