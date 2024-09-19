or
Phaedra Parks Says 'RHOA' Cast Shake-Up Is a 'Good Thing': We've Got Some 'Firecrackers'

Source: MEGA

Phaedra Parks said the 'RHOA' cast shake-up is a 'good thing,' adding the new cast consists of some 'firecrackers.'

Sept. 19 2024, Published 7:13 p.m. ET

Phaedra Parks is ecstatic about returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta and is convinced that the cast shake-up will be a game-changer for the show.

Source: BRAVO

The reality star is excited about 'RHOA.'

“We’ve got some new ladies who are absolute firecrackers,” the 50-year-old personality told Page Six following her debut on Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday, September 17.

Source: ABC

Phaedra Parks is competing on 'DWTS.'

Parks gushed that she had a “wonderful time” reuniting with familiar faces like Porsha Williams, 43, and Cynthia Bailey, 57, after her six-season hiatus from the series.

Williams and Bailey are both returning for Season 16 as full-time cast members and "a friend," respectively.

“I mean, the gumbo is gumbo-ing again,” the attorney enthused. “So the Titanic, honey, it’s the love boat, now. It’s coming back up.”

Source: MEGA

The star announced her return to the show this summer.

The latest season of RHOA faced some uncertainty at one point when Kenya Moore, 53, left mid-filming because of an alleged scandal, leaving fans wondering how the show would move forward. Fortunately, Parks stepped in to help steer things back on track.

Parks assured that despite the cast changesKandi Burruss, 48, also left, choosing to end her run with Season 15 — Season 16 promises to be a hit.

Source: MEGA

Fans are excited to see Phaedra Parks back on 'RHOA.'

Though Parks left RHOA, she's been busy appearing in reality TV projects for over a couple of years.

Still, fans gushed over her upcoming return when she posted the news in July. “You called. I answered 🍑#RHOA #S16,” the caption read, featuring a picture of herself holding Bravo’s signature peach.

Parks joined RHOA in Season 3 and soon became a standout with her sharp wit and fiery comebacks.

Though Bravo has yet to announce the premiere date for Season 16 of RHOA, Parks' fans can watch her on the dance competition series.

“You know, this has been like a year of ‘yes.’ I did The Traitors, which of course is really out of my repertoire, but I said yes to that. And this is one of my mom’s favorite shows, too. So mama is watching,” she said.

“I had heard that it is extremely fun, but it's a lot of hard work,” she told People of the intense training. “But I'm a super-focused person, so I'm not afraid of hard work, but it's definitely no less than four hours a day.”

