Jamie Foxx Parties With 'RHOA' Stars Porscha Williams, Cynthia Bailey and Phaedra Parks in Miami After Actor's Health Crisis

Source: MEGA; @porsha4real/Instagram

Jamie Foxx enjoyed a fun night out in Miami with 'RHOA' stars following his recent health struggles.

Nov. 25 2024, Published 8:28 a.m. ET

Jamie Foxx had a blast hanging out with the Real Housewives of Atlanta stars in Miami after his health scare.

On Saturday, November 23, the actor was spotted singing karaoke with Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams and Phaedra Parks, who were all in town for Bravo Fan Fest.

Williams shared a fun moment from the night on Instagram, posting a carousel of photos and videos.

Source: @porsha4real/Instagram

Jamie Foxx hung out with 'RHOA' stars in Florida.

“Baby a Time was had 😂 We turned Prime into karaoke hour 🔥👏🏾🤌🏾😂 #MiamiNights #GoodTimesGoodPeople,” she captioned the post.

Source: @porsha4real/Instagram
The first video showed the group singing together at the table, while the second shared a glimpse at Foxx appearing to poke fun at someone, joking, “You went to private school, but you’re beautiful,” as the camera turned to him.

jamie foxx night out rhoa
Source: @porsha4real/Instagram

The actor is grateful he gets a 'second chance' at life.

Parks, 51, was seen dancing in a formfitting red dress in the third slide of Williams’ post, while Foxx, 56, playfully rubbed his hands above her rear.

“It’s warm out here!” Foxx said as the group laughed out loud.

The night’s soundtrack included Aaliyah’s "One in a Million" and Mariah Carey’s "We Belong Together," with the Day Shift star singing along while recording the group’s karaoke performance.

Jamie Foxx

jamie foxx night out rhoa
Source: @porsha4real/Instagram

Jamie Foxx playfully rubbed his hands above Phaedra Park's rear.

Foxx also snapped a selfie with Parks and Williams outside, showing off his tropical print outfit.

Of course, fans were quick to comment on the group's dynamic.

“It’s so amazing to see you ladies having fun and leaving the drama behind you. This is what we need more of! ❤️❤️❤️,” one fan wrote, while another chimed in, “I’m so confused by the people in the group and how they all came together lol.”

“Is that the real Jamie Foxx or the clone?😂 he just be hanging out with errbody huh?😂,” a third added, referring to previous conspiracy theories about Foxx.

jamie foxx night out rhoa
Source: @porsha4real/Instagram

The comedian will soon detail his health battle on the Netflix special 'What Had Happened Was.'

These days, Foxx is preparing for his upcoming Netflix stand-up special, What Had Happened Was, which will debut on December 10.

As OK! previously reported, the show will delve into the health issues that left him hospitalized last year.

"People asked me what kind of special is it… I tell them it’s a thank you…. To everyone that sent up prayer. Also an answer to a lot of questions that’s been out there," the Django Unchained star wrote in his recent Instagram post.

"Me: Thank you God for my second chance," he penned, referring to his conversation with God. "God: Watchu GON do wit [sic] it?" Me: Spread joy/laughter errday [sic]. God: Bet."

Source: Comedy Hype/Instagram
In one of the show’s tapings, Foxx reportedly claimed that “Diddy was responsible" for what happened to him, according to videographer and producer Choke No Joke.

“I don’t think he was joking," he told Comedy Hype. “Y’all can determine was he joking or not when you see the show, ’cause to me — I’m a new comedian, right? … I know when somebody’s setting up a punchline, and I know when you’re serious."

