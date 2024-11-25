Home > News > Jamie Foxx NEWS Jamie Foxx Parties With 'RHOA' Stars Porscha Williams, Cynthia Bailey and Phaedra Parks in Miami After Actor's Health Crisis Source: MEGA; @porsha4real/Instagram Jamie Foxx enjoyed a fun night out in Miami with 'RHOA' stars following his recent health struggles.

On Saturday, November 23, the actor was spotted singing karaoke with Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams and Phaedra Parks, who were all in town for Bravo Fan Fest. Williams shared a fun moment from the night on Instagram, posting a carousel of photos and videos.

Source: @porsha4real/Instagram Jamie Foxx hung out with 'RHOA' stars in Florida.

“Baby a Time was had 😂 We turned Prime into karaoke hour 🔥👏🏾🤌🏾😂 #MiamiNights #GoodTimesGoodPeople,” she captioned the post.

The first video showed the group singing together at the table, while the second shared a glimpse at Foxx appearing to poke fun at someone, joking, “You went to private school, but you’re beautiful,” as the camera turned to him.

Source: @porsha4real/Instagram The actor is grateful he gets a 'second chance' at life.

Parks, 51, was seen dancing in a formfitting red dress in the third slide of Williams’ post, while Foxx, 56, playfully rubbed his hands above her rear.

“It’s warm out here!” Foxx said as the group laughed out loud. The night’s soundtrack included Aaliyah’s "One in a Million" and Mariah Carey’s "We Belong Together," with the Day Shift star singing along while recording the group’s karaoke performance.

Source: @porsha4real/Instagram Jamie Foxx playfully rubbed his hands above Phaedra Park's rear.

Foxx also snapped a selfie with Parks and Williams outside, showing off his tropical print outfit. Of course, fans were quick to comment on the group's dynamic.

“It’s so amazing to see you ladies having fun and leaving the drama behind you. This is what we need more of! ❤️❤️❤️,” one fan wrote, while another chimed in, “I’m so confused by the people in the group and how they all came together lol.” “Is that the real Jamie Foxx or the clone?😂 he just be hanging out with errbody huh?😂,” a third added, referring to previous conspiracy theories about Foxx.

Source: @porsha4real/Instagram The comedian will soon detail his health battle on the Netflix special 'What Had Happened Was.'

Article continues below advertisement

"Me: Thank you God for my second chance," he penned, referring to his conversation with God. "God: Watchu GON do wit [sic] it?" Me: Spread joy/laughter errday [sic]. God: Bet."

Source: Comedy Hype/Instagram

In one of the show’s tapings, Foxx reportedly claimed that “Diddy was responsible" for what happened to him, according to videographer and producer Choke No Joke.