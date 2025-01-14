Phaedra Parks Says Returning to 'RHOA' Felt Like 'Coming Home': 'It's Going to Be a Great Season'

Phaedra Parks hasn't been on the Real Housewives of Atlanta since 2017, but now she's back and better than ever!

"It was like coming home. If you ever rode a bike, you get back on, and it starts to flow. It was so natural to me, especially being with Porscha Williams. Frick and Frack are back! We are having a great time. We're obviously in different points in our life — she's married and I'm divorced, we're both mothers ... but it's going to be a great season," the star, 51, exclusively told OK! on January 9 while at the the first-ever Silk and cereal pop-up in New York City. "It's going to be so good!"