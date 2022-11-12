Cutest Things Barack & Michelle Obama Have Said About Their 30 Year Marriage
Built to last! Barack and Michelle Obama first met in the summer of 1989 and tied the knot in 1992 after three years of dating. The 44th President of the United States and First Lady later welcomed daughters Malia, now 24, in 1998, and Sasha, now 21, in 2001.
Throughout their high profile time in the White House, the happy couple have been known and admired for their warm and loving relationship with each other that they showcased every time they were spotted out together.
BARACK OBAMA CATCHES UP WITH BOY WHO ASKED TO TOUCH HIS HAIR IN 2009: 'I COULDN'T BE MORE PROUD OF HIM'
Scroll through the gallery below to see some of the cutest things Barack and Michelle Obama have said about marriage.
"We Keep Each Other Smiling"
Michelle revealed the simple secret to their happy marriage while speaking at a White House luncheon in 2011.
"I think in our house we don’t take ourselves too seriously, and laughter is the best form of unity, I think, in a marriage," she explained at the time. "So we still find ways to have fun together, and a lot of it is private and personal. But we keep each other smiling and that’s good."
"There Is Nothing More Important..."
Barack had some wise words for "Pod Save America" host Dan Pfeiffer when it comes to treating your spouse the way they deserve to be treated — even when it comes to the most basic of conversations.
"You will spend more time with this person than anyone else for the rest of your life, and there is nothing more important than always wanting to hear what she has to say about things," he said.
"Our Love Is Not Perfect, But It's Real"
The mother-of-two opened up on her special relationship with her husband of 30 years in her new memoir, The Light We Carry.
"Our love is not perfect, but it's real and we're committed to it," she wrote. "This particular certainty sits parked like a grand piano in the middle of every room we enter."
"Better All The Time"
Celebrating their 27th wedding anniversary, the former president likened their romance to one of the most famous bands of all time.
"Like the Beatles said: It's getting better all the time," he wrote via Instagram in October 2019. "Thanks, babe, for 27 amazing years!"
"So Grateful To Have Him"
The following year, Michelle had a sweet sentiment of her own as they marked 28 years since they said "I Do."
"I love @BarackObama for his smile, his character, and his compassion," she captioned a photo of them both smiling for the camera. "So grateful to have him as a partner through everything life throws at us."