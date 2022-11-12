Cutest Things Barack & Michelle Obama Have Said About Their 30 Year Marriage

Built to last! Barack and Michelle Obama first met in the summer of 1989 and tied the knot in 1992 after three years of dating. The 44th President of the United States and First Lady later welcomed daughters Malia, now 24, in 1998, and Sasha, now 21, in 2001.

Throughout their high profile time in the White House, the happy couple have been known and admired for their warm and loving relationship with each other that they showcased every time they were spotted out together.