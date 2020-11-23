Being President of the United States is tough enough, but doing it while trying to keep your marriage afloat is even harder. Barack Obama revealed the hardships he had to go through with his wife, Michelle Obama, while he was in the White House.

“During the time we were there, Michelle felt this underlying tension. The pressure, stress, of needing to get everything right, to be ‘on’ at every moment,” the 59-year-old told PEOPLE. “That was the truth of our time in the White House.”

“There were times where I think she was frustrated or sad or angry but knew that I had Afghanistan or the financial crisis to worry about,” he said, adding, “so she would tamp it down.”

“Michelle very much believed in the work I did but was less optimistic about what I could get done. … She’s more skeptical about politics and more mindful of the sacrifices to the family,” he added.

Fortunately, the couple — who has been married for 28 years — were able to work through their issues, explaining that they took “a big exhale right after we left office.”

“It took some time to talk about how she had felt,” he revealed. “Once [the presidency] was done, there was [a] possibility of her opening up … but more importantly just her being able to let out a breath and relax.”

“I think we came out of it whole,” he continued. “There were great joys in the White House. There was never a time where we didn’t recognize what an extraordinary privilege it was to be there. Most importantly, our children emerged intact and they are wonderful, kind, thoughtful, creative — and not entitled — young women. So that’s a big sigh of relief.”

The politician explained that when Michelle is “happy, everybody’s happy,” adding, “it very much applies in our household.”

The Hawaii native revealed that his wife “has been more relaxed and more joyful since we left office.”

In fact, the two have been able to “just enjoy the deep love that comes with a marriage this long” in addition to being “friends again.”

Now that their daughters, Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19, “have turned out pretty good,” the pair “laugh and goof off and have more time with each other.”