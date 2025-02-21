or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Cybill Shepherd
OK LogoPHOTOS

Aging Hollywood Star Cybill Shepherd Runs Errands With Her Assistant 1 Day After Her 75th Birthday: Photos

Photos of Cybill Shepherd and her assistant.
Source: MEGA

Cybill Shepherd was seen in Los Angeles in February 19.

By:

Feb. 20 2025, Published 9:40 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Cybill Shepherd was seen out and about one day after celebrating a major milestone birthday!

On Wednesday, February 19, the The Heartbreak Kid star, 75, was photographed holding onto her assistant's shoulder as they walked side-by-side while running errands in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement
cybil shepherd spotted after celebrating th birthday
Source: MEGA

Cybill Shepherd held onto her assistant's shoulder while running errands.

Article continues below advertisement

Shepherd sported a casual look in a coral button-up shirt, a black The North Face brand vest, blue jeans and a pair of sneakers. She wore her blonde hair in a messy bun and accessorized the 'fit with sunglasses and a watch.

Her assistant sported a bright blue shirt, blue jeans, black sneakers and sunglasses.

Article continues below advertisement
cybil shepherd spotted after celebrating th birthday
Source: MEGA

Cybill Shepherd turned 75 years old on February 18.

Article continues below advertisement

In one of the photos, her assistant appeared to rummage through a bag he was holding as she stood beside him with her hand on his shoulder.

Another snapshot revealed Shepherd showing him something on her smart phone.

Article continues below advertisement
cybil shepherd spotted after celebrating th birthday
Source: MEGA

Cybill Shepherd showed her assistant something on her phone during their outing.

MORE ON:
Cybill Shepherd

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Cybill actress is regularly seen shopping or running other errands in sunny Southern California. Last month, she was spotted wearing all blue and walking beside her assistant as he pushed a cart full of plastic grocery bags.

Back in December 2024, she appeared to be wearing the same coral button-up top as her most recent outing while taking a walk.

Article continues below advertisement
cybil shepherd spotted after celebrating th birthday
Source: MEGA

Cybill Shepherd is known for her roles in 'Taxi Driver' and 'Moonlighting.'

Article continues below advertisement

This celebrity sighting comes shortly after Shepherd turned 75 years old on February 18. The former model and actress was born in 1950 and earned her first onscreen role in 1971 for The Last Picture Show.

She later starred in '70s classic Taxi Driver with Robert De Niro. Throughout her lengthy career, she also had guest roles in a number of tv shows, including 8 Simple Rules, The L Word, Criminal Minds and Hot in Cleveland.

Article continues below advertisement
cybil shepherd spotted after celebrating th birthday
Source: MEGA

Cybill Shepherd is regularly photographed running errands with her assistant.

Shepherd is especially well known for starring alongside Hollywood legend Bruce Willis from 1985 to 1989 in their dramedy Moonlighting. She earned two Golden Globe wins for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Comedy or Musical in 1986 and 1987 for her role as Maddie Hayes in the hit show.

Although she received an Emmy nomination in 1986 for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for the role in 1988, she didn't take home the win that year.

Several years after Moonlighting ended, she starred with Christine Baranski and Alicia Witt in her show Cybill, which followed a divorced, middle-aged woman who juggled being a mother and a struggling actress. The series ran from 1995 to 1998.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.