Aging Hollywood Star Cybill Shepherd Runs Errands With Her Assistant 1 Day After Her 75th Birthday: Photos
Cybill Shepherd was seen out and about one day after celebrating a major milestone birthday!
On Wednesday, February 19, the The Heartbreak Kid star, 75, was photographed holding onto her assistant's shoulder as they walked side-by-side while running errands in Los Angeles.
Shepherd sported a casual look in a coral button-up shirt, a black The North Face brand vest, blue jeans and a pair of sneakers. She wore her blonde hair in a messy bun and accessorized the 'fit with sunglasses and a watch.
Her assistant sported a bright blue shirt, blue jeans, black sneakers and sunglasses.
In one of the photos, her assistant appeared to rummage through a bag he was holding as she stood beside him with her hand on his shoulder.
Another snapshot revealed Shepherd showing him something on her smart phone.
- Frail 'Moonlighting' Star Cybill Shepherd, 74, Holds Onto Her Assistant While Grocery Shopping in L.A.: Photos
- Hollywood Icon Cybill Shepherd, 74, Looks Frail as She Makes Rare Public Appearance in L.A.: Photos
- Frail 'Moonlighting' Star Cybill Shepherd, 74, Holds Onto Her Assistant While Grocery Shopping in L.A.: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The Cybill actress is regularly seen shopping or running other errands in sunny Southern California. Last month, she was spotted wearing all blue and walking beside her assistant as he pushed a cart full of plastic grocery bags.
Back in December 2024, she appeared to be wearing the same coral button-up top as her most recent outing while taking a walk.
This celebrity sighting comes shortly after Shepherd turned 75 years old on February 18. The former model and actress was born in 1950 and earned her first onscreen role in 1971 for The Last Picture Show.
She later starred in '70s classic Taxi Driver with Robert De Niro. Throughout her lengthy career, she also had guest roles in a number of tv shows, including 8 Simple Rules, The L Word, Criminal Minds and Hot in Cleveland.
Shepherd is especially well known for starring alongside Hollywood legend Bruce Willis from 1985 to 1989 in their dramedy Moonlighting. She earned two Golden Globe wins for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Comedy or Musical in 1986 and 1987 for her role as Maddie Hayes in the hit show.
Although she received an Emmy nomination in 1986 for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for the role in 1988, she didn't take home the win that year.
Several years after Moonlighting ended, she starred with Christine Baranski and Alicia Witt in her show Cybill, which followed a divorced, middle-aged woman who juggled being a mother and a struggling actress. The series ran from 1995 to 1998.