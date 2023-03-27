How Hollywood Costars & Nostalgic Old Movies Are Combining To Save Bruce Willis
In the wake of Bruce Willis' dementia battle, his wife, Emma Heming Willis, and his ex-wife, Demi Moore, are gathering the star's daughters and former costars each week to screen his old movies and TV shows at his Beverly Hills home, with hopes that he'll remember the past, an insider revealed.
“It was Demi’s idea and the whole family is very excited about it!” spilled an insider, adding that invites have been sent to his Moonlighting costar Cybill Shepherd, Die Hard wife Bonnie Bedelia and Expendables pal Sylvester Stallone.
“The family hopes that reliving the various experiences he had with his costars will keep Bruce’s memory as sharp and stimulated as possible,” explained the insider. “It may be a Hail Mary pass, but at this stage they’re willing to try anything to keep Bruce’s memory intact for as long as they can!”
As OK! previously reported, the action star, 68, was recently diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.
“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed,” the Willis family said in a statement. “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce fac- es. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”
However, the Hollywood legend isn't giving up hope and is spending a lot of time with his family.
When Bruce learned that his daughter Rumer Willis is expecting her first child with Derek Richard Thomas, he's been elated.
“The thought of soon becoming a grandfather is a huge motivator for Bruce to work hard on his speech and language therapy to try to stave off the worst effects of his condition,” revealed a family friend. “He’s determined to stay coherent and lucid for as long as possible so his grandchild can have some happy memories of a grandfather who was present and active in his or her life.”
“There’s no quit in Bruce,” another insider claimed. “He’s been receiving medical treatments, does constant memory exercises and works to stay stimulated and engaged with the world.”
Despite the bleak diagnosis, Bruce, who is also father to Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29, and his two little ones, Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, is looking forward to being around the tot — and his loved ones.
"He loves having a big family," the source shared. "Bruce is enjoying not working and having more family time. He likes being around his girls more."