How Hollywood Costars & Nostalgic Old Movies Are Combining To Save Bruce Willis

In the wake of Bruce Willis' dementia battle, his wife, Emma Heming Willis, and his ex-wife, Demi Moore, are gathering the star's daughters and former costars each week to screen his old movies and TV shows at his Beverly Hills home, with hopes that he'll remember the past, an insider revealed.

“It was Demi’s idea and the whole family is very excited about it!” spilled an insider, adding that invites have been sent to his Moonlighting costar Cybill Shepherd, Die Hard wife Bonnie Bedelia and Expendables pal Sylvester Stallone.