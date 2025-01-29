Frail 'Moonlighting' Star Cybill Shepherd, 74, Holds Onto Her Assistant While Grocery Shopping in L.A.: Photos
Cybill Shepherd was spotted shopping in Los Angeles on Monday, January 27.
The 74-year-old Moonlighting actress — who starred in the series alongside Bruce Willis from 1985 to 1989 — appeared frail as she walked out of a store alongside her assistant who pushed a grocery cart filled with a few bags of items.
Shepherd and her assistant's casual looks almost appeared coordinated for their outing.
The Hollywood icon sported a bright blue, long-sleeved button-up that was tucked into dark-wash jeans. She also had on a pair of black trainers. As for her hair, she had it pulled back into a messy bun and accessorized the comfortable look with sunglasses.
Meanwhile, her assistant wore a blue polo shirt, a pair of blue jeans and some black sneakers.
At one point during their walk, Shepherd placed her hand on the man's shoulder — potentially for balance or support — as he held a black jacket in his arms.
This celebrity sighting comes a month and a half after the Cybill star was seen looking thin as she walked beside her assistant in December 2024, sparking worries about her physical health.
- Hollywood Icon Cybill Shepherd, 74, Looks Frail as She Makes Rare Public Appearance in L.A.: Photos
- Homeless Former Supermodel Loni Willison Seen Digging Through Dumpster With Discarded Christmas Tree in Tow: Photos
- Hollywood Icon Cybill Shepherd, 74, Looks Frail as She Makes Rare Public Appearance in L.A.: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"She has been frail for years, but these photos are shocking," a source spilled at the time. "She looked skeletal and was hanging on for dear life to her assistant — it really looks as if she is on her last legs."
Shepherd has not publicly spoken out about her health, but she has opened up about her affection for her former costar around the time his tragic diagnosis with aphasia was announced in 2022.
"I will always love Bruce," she said while attending the "Race to Erase MS" benefit gala in Los Angeles in May 2022. "I just have to say one thing about Bruce — no one else was ever considered for the part when he walked in the room."
Shepherd was awarded two Golden Globe wins for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Comedy or Musical in 1986 and 1987 for her role as Maddie Hayes in Moonlighting.
She also received an Emmy nomination in 1986 for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, and another Golden Globe nomination for the same part in 1988, but she did not take home the wins for either.