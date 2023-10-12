Bruce Willis Is 'Not Totally Verbal' as Dementia Takes Over Ailing Actor's Life, 'Moonlighting' Creator Reveals

"I know he’s really happy that the show is going to be available for people, even though he can’t tell me that," Caron, who tries to visit Willis monthly, explained to news publication. "When I got to spend time with him we talked about it and I know he’s excited."

"The process [to get Moonlighting onto Hulu] has taken quite a while and Bruce’s disease is a progressive disease, so I was able to communicate with him, before the disease rendered him as incommunicative as he is now, about hoping to get the show back in front of people," he continued, noting, "I know it means a lot to him."