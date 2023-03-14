Selena Gomez's Makeup-Free Face Proves She's A Rare Beauty As She Pays Homage To Miley Cyrus' New Album: See Photos
Selena Gomez is truly a rare beauty!
The 30-year-old-showcased her natural elegance with a couple of makeup-free selfies on Monday, March 13.
"Violet chemistry," Gomez captioned the Instagram post in reference to a song on Miley Cyrus' recently released album. The My Mind & Me creator also tagged the fellow Disney Channel childhood star, seemingly applauding her new tunes.
In one photo, Gomez kept a stoic face and another picture of the "Love You Like a Love Song" singer captured her sweetly winking at the camera.
The Wizards of Waverly Place alum appeared to be wearing a black sports bra and styled her stunning brunette locks in a natural fully-down hairdo.
Celebrities and fans alike flooded Gomez's comments section with uplifting praise toward her breathtaking beauty.
Cyrus left a subtle red heart beneath Gomez's set of selfies, as Paris Hilton similarly dropped a singular heart eye emoji.
Fitness influencer Whitney Simmons gushed over the Only Murders in the Building star, stating: "ABSOLUTELY BREATHTAKING GORGEOUS 😭🫶🏼🧚🏼♀️✨🫧 we love you queen."
- Hailey Bieber Looks Unbothered By Ongoing Selena Gomez Drama At Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party: See Photos
- Selena Gomez & 9-Year-Old Sister Gracie Are Attached At The Hip: See Photos From Their Fishing Trip, Red Carpets & More!
- Justin Bieber Hit With Insults About His Wife Hailey During Surprise Concert Performance As He's Dragged Into Selena Gomez Drama
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"🤩🤩🤩role model," one fan admitted, as another added, "Selena is so beautiful even without makeup. Her natural beauty really standout. Very blooming. What a shame to people who keeps on insulting her, are they blind. No one beats her natural beauty. She is truly a Disney princess with no filter😍😍😍😍. I LOVE YOU SELENA ALWAYS CHEERING FOR YOU💜💜💜💜."
Gomez' makeup-free photo shoot comes after she has been at the forefront of ongoing drama surrounding her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey Bieber.
Social media users jumped to Gomez defense after the Rhode Skin founder and her best friend Kylie Jenner seemed to be making fun of the Another Cinderella Story actress' eyebrows on The Kardashians star's Instagram Story on Tuesday, February 21.
Jenner denied accusations that her and Bieber were "bullying" Gomez, calling the situation "silly" and insisting, "this is reaching."
"No shade towards Selena ever and i didn’t see her eyebrows post!" the Kylie Cosmetics founder continued. "u guys are making something out of nothing."
Gomez tried to put out the fire before it erupted, replying, "agreed @kyliejenner It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie!" However, #TeamSelena fans were already prepared to go to war for the superstar.