Miley Cyrus Labeled 'Privileged' and a 'Gaslighter' After Refusing to Go on Tour

By:

May 24 2023, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Miley Cyrus is too good for a tour bus!

On Wednesday, May 24, the singer-songwriter took to social media to announce that she will not be going on tour for her most recent album, Endless Summer Vacation, because she would not have the same comforts she does at home.

"When I win, WE win. Even if I don't see them face to face every night at a concert, my fans are felt deeply in my heart," she began her message, which was written in the iPhone notes app. "I'm constantly creating and innovating new ways that I can stay connected to the audience I love – without sacrificing my own essentials."

"We will continue this journey together as we have for the last almost two decades," the actress continued, referring to her previous tours such as her 2014 Bangerz tour.

"This has nothing to do with a lack of appreciation for the fans & everything to do with," she assured the smilers. "I simply don't want to get ready in a locker room. Which is the reality of life on the road."

"These looks I've been turnin don't travel well. The archival looks don't fold. I just don't want to sleep on a moving bus," the Hannah Montana alum added.

"If you've been following my career you know that I always change and the way I feel about that could too," Cyrus noted. "Love you forever, I'm just on my Endless Summer Vacation."

After The Last Song star released her remarks, fans took to Twitter to slam the "Wrecking Ball" vocalist on her decision.

"'When I win, we win' no WE don't. Got to love when celebs gaslight us," one person penned, while another wrote, "Girl, how are you talking about 'these archival looks don’t fold' to people that live paycheck to paycheck and would still save up for a ticket to your show? Rooting for you to do what's best for you but you needed to touch grass before posting this."

"I get it but Miley, we miss you. Terribly. Kinda felt a little edged by you going and doing that festival run. We really thought we had a shot," a more sympathetic fan said.

"OK girl but…we're getting ready in our small apartments to go see you, stand in line for hours, using our HARD earned money to buy your merch, your music, and your tickets…idk something about this seems very privileged and it doesn't sit right with me. being a singer is a job," another user noted.

