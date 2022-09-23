DaBaby Claims He Slept With Megan Thee Stallion While She Was In A Relationship

Controversial rapper DaBaby is spinning headlines once again. On Friday, September 23, the star released his fourth album, Baby on Baby 2, and his new track "Boogeyman" is raising eyebrows due to his lyrics that suggest he hooked up with Megan Thee Stallion despite the fact that she's in a relationship with Pardison Fontaine.

The song also references the 2020 incident in which the "Savage" crooner, 27, was shot in the foot by a fellow musician.