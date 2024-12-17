Daddy Yankee Accuses Estranged Wife Mireddys González of Withdrawing $80 Million 'Without Authorization' as Divorce Turns Messy
Daddy Yankee's shocking divorce from Mireddys González has turned ugly.
The "Gasolina" rapper filed an injunction against his estranged wife, accusing her of withdrawing $80 million from the bank account of his record label, El Cartel Records, "without authorization."
Yankee submitted the paperwork in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Friday, December 13, against González, her sister Ayeicha González Castellanos and El Cartel Records — which his estranged wife serves as the CEO of and her sibling works as the secretary and treasurer — according to court documents obtained by a news publicaton.
"In spite of the plaintiff being the owner of the shares of the company and being the reason for the existence of the corporation Cartel Records Inc., today he lacks access, interference and information, to all that he generated and continues to generate and to which he is entitled," Yankee claimed in his legal filing.
The reggaeton legend, 47, asked the court to remove González, also 47, and her sister from "any function or interference in the corporations as officers or administrators thereof and the delivery of the information and documentation that they have illegitimately withheld."
Yankee — who shares three kids, Jesaaelys, 28, and Yamilet, 27, and Jeremy, 26, with González — accused his estranged wife and her sister of attempting to "concentrate in their persons a greater power over the operations of the Cartel than was authorized, which has resulted in a detrimental and negligent performance for the company."
The "Despacito" singer also claimed his ex and her sister "failed to render an accurate account of their actions, disregarded formalities and requirements of the corporate legislation, irresponsible financial decisions."
Yankee said González's alleged withdrawal of $80 million of occurred on Thursday, December 12, after he apparently already told his separated spouse and estranged sister-in-law that "they could not carry out any transactions on behalf of El Cartel."
Firing shots at his own record label, Yankee's legal injunction also calls out the recent $217 million sale of his catalog, claiming the price agreed upon "turned out to be unreasonable, disproportionate and far below the real value" after González hired a third party to represent El Cartel Records in the trade off.
The sale took place in October and saw independent music company Concord receive ownership of Yankee's music publishing and master recordings — including some of his most popular hits "Gasolina," "Con Calma," and "Despacito."
Yankee's legal documents insisted: "To this day he does not know the real scope of the transaction, nor does he have detailed knowledge of what was or was not sold, nor the limitations he may have on the use of his musical creations."
González's alleged withdrawal of $80 million took place less than two weeks after Yankee announced the duo was divorcing after almost 30 years of marriage.
"With a heart full of respect and honesty, I want to share some important news about my personal life. After more than two decades of marriage and after many months of trying to save my marriage, which my wife and I share, today my lawyers responded to the divorce petition received from Mireddys," Yankee — who married his estranged wife in 1995, when they were both 17 — wrote via Instagram on Monday, December 2.