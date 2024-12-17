Daddy Yankee Accuses Estranged Wife Mireddys González of Withdrawing $80 Million 'Without Authorization' as Divorce Turns Messy

Yankee submitted the paperwork in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Friday, December 13, against González, her sister Ayeicha González Castellanos and El Cartel Records — which his estranged wife serves as the CEO of and her sibling works as the secretary and treasurer — according to court documents obtained by a news publicaton.

"In spite of the plaintiff being the owner of the shares of the company and being the reason for the existence of the corporation Cartel Records Inc., today he lacks access, interference and information, to all that he generated and continues to generate and to which he is entitled," Yankee claimed in his legal filing.