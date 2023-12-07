Daddy Yankee Emotionally Reveals He's Quitting Music to Devote His Life to Christianity
Daddy Yankee has found his new calling.
During the rapper's Sunday, December 3, concert at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Yankee, 46, emotionally announced he's leaving the music industry to devote his life to Christianity.
"For a long time I've tried filling a hole in my life that no one could fill. I tried to fill it and find a purpose in my life … On many occasions, it seemed as if I was happy, but something was missing for me to feel complete," he began in Spanish during his final stop on his La Meta tour. "I have to tell you that those days are over; somebody has been able to fill the hole that I was feeling for so long."
"My people, this is the most important day of my life. I want to share it ... because living a life of success is not the same as living a life of purpose," he explained to the crowd.
"This is why tonight I acknowledge that Jesus lives for me — and I will live for him," the "Gasolina" artist tearfully stated. "All of the tools that I have within my power – like music, social media, my platform, the mic, everything that God gave me is now for him."
"I am human and everyone that follows me should follow Jesus Christ," Yankee preached to the stadium full of his fans before fireworks displayed a cross and the words "Christ loves you" in Spanish.
Last year, the chart-topper shocked the public by suddenly announcing he was ending his illustrious music career — but did not explain why. "Today, I'm announcing my retirement from music by giving you my best production and my best concert tour," he said in a statement.
"I will say goodbye celebrating these 32 years of experience with this new collector's item, the album Legendaddy. I'm going to give you all the styles that have defined me, in one single album," he concluded the announcement.
The musician skyrocketed to fame in 2004 with the release of his hit song "Gasolina," which went on to sell 30 million records, making Yankee one of the the best-selling Latin music artists of all time.
In 2017, Yankee had another hit on his hands while collaborating with Justin Bieber and fellow Puerto Rican artist Luis Fonsi on "Despacito." The track reached the top of Billboard's Hot 100, staying there for 16 weeks and later becoming YouTube's most streamed music video.