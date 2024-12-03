Daddy Yankee's Wife Mireddys González Files for Divorce After Rapper Desperately Tried to 'Save' 29-Year Marriage: 'I Respect Her Decision'
Daddy Yankee and his wife, Mireddys González, have parted ways after 29 years together.
The King of Reggaeton — whose real name is Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez — revealed news of his unfortunate split in a statement shared to his Instagram Story on Monday, December 2.
"With a heart full of respect and honesty, I want to share some important news about my personal life," Yankee, 47, wrote in Spanish. "After more than two decades of marriage and after many months of trying to save my marriage, which my wife and I share, today my lawyers responded to the divorce petition received from Mireddys."
The "Gasolina" singer continued: "I respect Mireddys' decision. I appreciate the time we shared, full of blessings and values, of love and with a beautiful family that will continue to be our priority. This is not an easy time, but I understand that it is part of my life process."
"I deeply thank those who have accompanied us during this journey and I ask that you respect our privacy in this process. I know that this news may surprise many. Thank you for your unconditional support. This will be my only statement," he concluded.
Yankee tied the knot with González in 1995, when the exes were both 17 years old. The now-separated spouses of almost 30 years went on to welcome three kids: Jesaaelys, 28, Yamilet, 27, and Jeremy, 26.
The "Despacito" hitmaker's divorce bombshell comes roughly one year after he quit the music industry in December 2023. At the time, he said he was leaving his career in the past in order to devote his life to Christianity, as OK! previously reported.
"For a long time I've tried filling a hole in my life that no one could fill. I tried to fill it and find a purpose in my life … On many occasions, it seemed as if I was happy, but something was missing for me to feel complete," he said in Spanish during his concert at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan after announcing his retirement for the first time one year prior. "I have to tell you that those days are over; somebody has been able to fill the hole that I was feeling for so long."
"My people, this is the most important day of my life. I want to share it ... because living a life of success is not the same as living a life of purpose," Yankee explained. "This is why tonight I acknowledge that Jesus lives for me — and I will live for him. All of the tools that I have within my power — like music, social media, my platform, the mic, everything that God gave me is now for him."
"I am human and everyone that follows me should follow Jesus Christ," he concluded.