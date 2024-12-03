Daddy Yankee's Wife Mireddys González Files for Divorce After Rapper Desperately Tried to 'Save' 29-Year Marriage: 'I Respect Her Decision'

"With a heart full of respect and honesty, I want to share some important news about my personal life," Yankee, 47, wrote in Spanish. "After more than two decades of marriage and after many months of trying to save my marriage, which my wife and I share, today my lawyers responded to the divorce petition received from Mireddys."

The "Gasolina" singer continued: "I respect Mireddys' decision. I appreciate the time we shared, full of blessings and values, of love and with a beautiful family that will continue to be our priority. This is not an easy time, but I understand that it is part of my life process."