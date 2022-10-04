Trevor Noah Blindsided Several 'Daily Show' Producers & Comedy Central Execs With News Of His Departure, Report Claims
It seems fans of The Daily Show weren’t the only ones shocked by host Trevor Noah’s decision to step down from the beloved series. Several of the show's staff, producers and even Comedy Central bosses were also caught off guard by the revelation, with a new report claiming that the star remained shockingly tight-lipped on the matter even one day before announcing his departure, when he allegedly had lunch with his boss, President and CEO of MTV Chris McCarthy.
Although there are no hard feelings between Comedy Central higher-ups and the comedian, Noah’s other ventures and busy schedule often proved challenging for staffers, as he has a stacked agenda that includes stand-up performances, comedy specials and other projects, a sentiment the star alluded to during his on-air announcement.
On Thursday, September 29, the comic made headlines when he announced he’d be leaving his post, a choice made with "feelings of gratitude.”
'WHAT A JOURNEY IT'S BEEN': TREVOR NOAH IS LEAVING 'THE DAILY SHOW' WITH 'FEELINGS OF GRATITUDE' AFTER A 'WILD' 7 YEARS
“I realized after the seven years, my time is up. Yeah. But in the most beautiful way," he said, noting that "the journey we have been on together was wild."
"Honestly, I’ve loved hosting this show," Noah continued, describing the position as being “one of my greatest challenges” and “one of my greatest joys."
"I’ve loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh particularly when the stories are s**tty on the worst days," he continued, referencing the Covid-19 pandemic.
Despite this joy and having “laughed” and “cried” together with his audience, the star reiterated that “after seven years, I feel like it’s time.”
"I spent two years in my apartment, not on the road, stand-up was dead. And when I got back out there again, I realized there’s another part of my life I wanted to carry on exploring,” he explained, referencing that he’s specifically missed “learning other languages, going to other countries and putting on shows.”
The comedian concluded his reveal by reassuring fans that despite leaving the series, he’ll still be around. “I’m not disappearing, don’t worry. If I owe you money, I’ll pay you,” he joked.
The TV staple is expected to stay in his role until late 2023. Though it is unclear who will take over as a host, longtime series correspondent Roy Wood Jr. is reportedly a prime contender for the prestigious role, which alongside Noah, has been held by famed comics Jon Stewart and Craig Kilborn.
Radar previously reported on Noah’s decision to stay mum about his departure.