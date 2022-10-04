Trevor Noah Blindsided Several 'Daily Show' Producers & Comedy Central Execs With News Of His Departure, Report Claims

On Thursday, September 29, the comic made headlines when he announced he’d be leaving his post, a choice made with "feelings of gratitude.”

'WHAT A JOURNEY IT'S BEEN': TREVOR NOAH IS LEAVING 'THE DAILY SHOW' WITH 'FEELINGS OF GRATITUDE' AFTER A 'WILD' 7 YEARS

“I realized after the seven years, my time is up. Yeah. But in the most beautiful way," he said, noting that "the journey we have been on together was wild."