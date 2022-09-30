'This Is Madness': Britney Spears' Fans Express Concerns After She Mimics Choking Herself In Dancing Video

Britney Spears' Instagram page is turning into quite the circus. Since the star's conservatorship ended in late 2021, she's been posting up a storm of dancing montages with odd captions, and her latest post is no exception.

On the night of Wednesday, September 28, the singer uploaded a clip of herself grooving in a studio while she was on vacation in Maui, Hawaii, with husband Sam Asghari, but her words made little sense to fans.