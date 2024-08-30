Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson 'Have Had Their Ups and Downs' Over the Years: ‘They Spent a Lot of Time Apart'
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's relationship is far from perfect — but that's what makes their romance relatable!
The Madame Web actress' rep recently had to shut down rumors the pair had called off their engagement, with a source now shedding light on some of the struggles they've been faced with in recent years.
"Chris and Dakota have had their ups and downs, like any couple," a source spilled to a news publication after a report falsely claimed the A-listers had broken up. "They spend a lot of time apart due to their respective work schedules."
While keeping up with their booming careers is a sacrifice the duo had to make in their relationship, the insider admitted: "Sometimes, Chris can be a little too switched-off for Dakota’s liking."
"The distance is tough on them," the confidante confessed.
In 2021, a source told People Martin and Johnson had been living in the "Viva La Vida" singer's $12.5 million Malibu home for months, though they reportedly moved to another mansion in the same California city the following year.
Recently, however, Martin, 47, has been spending most of his time across the pond while on Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour — which first started in March 2022 and doesn't end until this November.
After a Daily Mail insider claimed the Fifty Shades of Grey star, 34, and her fiancé "have now accepted the relationship is over — and it’s best to move on," Johnson's rep insisted: "The reports are not true. They are happily together."
Seconding Johnson's spokesperson squashing the split rumors, a source close to the couple later told People the famous flames were stronger than ever.
"Their relationship works because they are both very independent and actually have lives outside of their relationship too," the insider explained. "It's like every time they are not spotted together for a while, there are breakup rumors."
Johnson and Martin have kept their relationship rather private in the nearly seven years since they were first linked romantically in 2017.
However, the brunette beauty made a rare comment about her fiancé in an interview with Bustle earlier this year, as she gushed about how much she enjoys seeing Martin perform live.
"I love watching him. I could watch him every day. I don’t know how to explain it. I feel like, I don’t know ... I’m watching my most favorite being do his most favorite thing," she expressed.
Life & Style spoke to a source about Johnson and Martin's up and down dynamic.