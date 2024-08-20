Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Have 'Taken Breaks' During Their Relationship But Are in a 'Great Place' After Debunked Split Rumors
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are still going strong.
After shutting down split rumors, insiders close to the Hollywood power couple claim they're doing better than ever in their longtime romance.
"Their relationship works because they are both very independent and actually have lives outside of their relationship too," a source said of Johnson, 34, and Martin, 47. "It's like every time they are not spotted together for a while, there are breakup rumors."
The Madame Web actress and the Coldplay frontman have been together since 2017 and quietly got engaged at some point in their nearly seven-year partnership. However, there have definitely been rough patches during their time together.
"Sure, they've had issues and taken breaks in the past, but things are great now," the insider claimed. "They both love their careers. They are balancing things the best they can."
Although Johnson and Martin — who shares daughter, Apple, 20, and son, Moses, 18, with ex Gwyneth Paltrow — have kept their love extremely private, the brunette beauty recently gushed over her seeing her man perform live.
"I love watching him. I could watch him every day. I don’t know how to explain it. I feel like, I don’t know ... I’m watching my most favorite being do his most favorite thing," she explained in an interview earlier this year.
- Dakota Johnson's Rep Shuts Down Rumors She and Chris Martin Called Off Their Engagement
- Dakota Johnson Laughs Off Wardrobe Malfunction as Her Dress Strap Breaks on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!': Watch
- Gwyneth Paltrow Was 'Thrilled' When She Found Out About Ex-Husband Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's Engagement: She 'Gave Her Stamp of Approval'
The pair has grown to have a supportive relationship that helps them navigate their booming careers.
"He’s able to lift her spirits with his humor and wisdom. He’s a very sensitive guy. When she’s feeling down, she can count on him being there. They talk things out," a source spilled to a news outlet. "He’ll even go to therapy with her if she wants. He cares that much."
As OK! previously reported, the pair tried to keep their engagement under the radar, but the exciting news eventually made headlines.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"They’ve been trying to keep the news under wraps, although Dakota has been wearing a ring on that finger. She’s super private and would have been fine never saying a word about it publicly, but the cat’s out of the bag now," an insider said at the time.