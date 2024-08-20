Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Have 'Taken Breaks' During Their Relationship But Are in a 'Great Place' After Debunked Split Rumors

"Their relationship works because they are both very independent and actually have lives outside of their relationship too," a source said of Johnson, 34, and Martin, 47. "It's like every time they are not spotted together for a while, there are breakup rumors."

The Madame Web actress and the Coldplay frontman have been together since 2017 and quietly got engaged at some point in their nearly seven-year partnership. However, there have definitely been rough patches during their time together.