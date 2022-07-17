After coming from a very modern family of her own, the brunette beauty knows how tricky dynamic of a blended family can be. "We were all cool," Dakota has said of her siblings. "Obviously there are times where it was not cool, but I experienced that, so I don't want that in my life."

"It's better to be kind, and it's also really nice that everybody really loves each other," the Fifty Shades of Grey star continued of her relationships with her family members.