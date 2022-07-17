A Modern Family! Dakota Johnson Values Blended Family With Chris Martin Due To Her Upbringing
Dakota Johnson is totally comfortable with non-traditional families. After growing up in a blended family with six half siblings through mom Melanie Griffith and dad Don Johnson, making a happy home with boyfriend Chris Martin and his kids has been a piece of cake.
A source told Star Magazine, the actress "would never want to come between Chris and his kids." The Coldplay singer shares daughter Apple,18, and son Moses, 16, with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.
DAKOTA JOHNSON HAD AN EPIC RESPONSE AFTER HER FATHER DON JOHNSON THREATENED TO CUT HER OFF FINANCIALLY: WATCH
After coming from a very modern family of her own, the brunette beauty knows how tricky dynamic of a blended family can be. "We were all cool," Dakota has said of her siblings. "Obviously there are times where it was not cool, but I experienced that, so I don't want that in my life."
"It's better to be kind, and it's also really nice that everybody really loves each other," the Fifty Shades of Grey star continued of her relationships with her family members.
Despite her high value on family, the same cannot be said for her idea of marriage. As OK! previously reported, Dakota does not want to make things official with Chris any time soon.
"It's not that Dakota doesn't love Chris. She does," the source dished. "She's just seen too many marriages fall apart."
CHRIS MARTIN & DAKOTA JOHNSON GET SERIOUS BY SETTLING IN TOGETHER— TOUR THEIR $12.5 MILLION MALIBU ESTATE
"Dakota is totally committed to Chris. She doesn’t need a piece of paper to prove she’s devoted,” the source continued. “Still, Chris hopes that she’ll come around to the idea eventually.”
However, one person is keen on the famous offspring and the musician getting married — her father! "If she's happy, I will be happy, and he's a lovely guy," Don said of the pair. "And if she decides to get married, I would imagine that there would be grandchildren not too far out for that. I'd be pretty excited about that part."
Dakota and Chris have been dating since 2017 after the Grammy Award winner called it quits with the Shakespeare In Love actress.