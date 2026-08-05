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Role Model Refuses to Answer If Girlfriend Dakota Johnson Is Featured In 'Love I You' Song After Speculation

Split Photo of Role Model and Dakota Johnson
Source: @Apple Music/YouTube ; MEGA

Role Model refused to confirm whether rumored girlfriend Dakota Johnson's voice appeared on 'Love I You' during an Apple Music 1 interview.

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Aug. 5 2026, Published 3:08 p.m. ET

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Role Model kept fans guessing after refusing to reveal whether Dakota Johnson is the mystery voice on his new song, "Love I You."

During his August 4 appearance on Apple Music 1 with Zane Lowe, the singer was asked about the voice on the track after fans speculated it belonged to the Fifty Shades of Grey actress.

"Who the f--- is on ['Love I You?']? Is that D? Can we not f------ pretend it's so obviously her?" Lowe asked. "She's not masking her voice and she's got a really recognizable voice. Sorry, 'D.'"

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Role Model Kept Fans Guessing Over Dakota Johnson’s Possible Voice Appearance

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Image of Role Model kept fans guessing after Zane Lowe asked whether Dakota Johnson was the mystery voice featured on 'Love I You.'
Source: MEGA

Role Model kept fans guessing after Zane Lowe asked whether Dakota Johnson was the mystery voice featured on 'Love I You.'

Rather than confirming or denying the speculation, Model leaned into the mystery. He joked that the voice actually belonged to DJ Khaled.

"I'm sorry, I know that this is a great cat-and-mouse game going on and long may it continue because you guys are cheeky as f---, both of you, individually, let alone together," Model replied.

He continued, "But so obviously her can be just — f---, I'm not having it. I'm not f------ having it!"

The exchange came weeks after Model debuted "Love I You" during a secret concert in Chicago. The song featured what sounded like a conversation with a woman, prompting fans to speculate that Johnson had secretly appeared on the track.

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Role Model and Dakota Johnson Had Sparked Romance Speculation Earlier This Year

Image of Role Model and Dakota Johnson sparked romance speculation after they were spotted holding hands on multiple occasions earlier this year.
Source: MEGA

Role Model and Dakota Johnson sparked romance speculation after they were spotted holding hands on multiple occasions earlier this year.

Model and Johnson were first linked in January after they were spotted together several times, including holding hands. However, neither of them has publicly confirmed the status of their relationship.

Before Model, Johnson was in a long-term relationship with Coldplay singer Chris Martin, which ended in 2025. Model previously dated influencer Emma Chamberlain before their 2023 breakup and later kept his personal life private.

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Role Model Revealed the Unexpected Inspiration Behind 'Love I You'

Image of Role Model joked that DJ Khaled was the voice on 'Love I You' instead of revealing the identity behind the fan speculation.
Source: @Apple Music/YouTube

Role Model joked that DJ Khaled was the voice on 'Love I You' instead of revealing the identity behind the fan speculation.

Although he stayed quiet about the mystery voice, Model did open up about how the song was created.

"I wrote those verses on a guitar over some boring chords, brought it to them, and was like, 'We need something that swings like this,'" he recalled.

Image of Role Model explained that he invited several female friends to record the backing vocals for 'Love I You' to give the song a carefree feel.
Source: @Apple Music/YouTube

Role Model explained that he invited several female friends to record the backing vocals for 'Love I You' to give the song a carefree feel.

As the track evolved, he wanted it to have a loose, carefree energy.

Model said, "And when we got to the end, I was like, 'This feels like a drunk. I want it to feel drunk a little bit. I want the song to feel drunk.' And so we were like, 'We need a Bachelorette party of women in here to do the backing vocals.'"

He continued, "We weren’t in Nashville, unfortunately, but we called ten of our female friends, a few of which were singers. They all came in and we just had a party, and we just loosely sang the [chorus]. Man, it’s not a good story. F--- it."

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