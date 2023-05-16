Megan Fox Gushes Over Her 3 'Talented & Charming' Kids, Hints She Wants More
Megan Fox may have stopped posting on social media, but in her new interview with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit — in which she graces one of four covers — the actress was an open book.
While the star dished on her movie career, the beachy photo shoot and her odd childhood, nothing made her smile more than when she detailed her life as a mom.
The bombshell, 37, even appeared to hint she wants another child, as when she was asked about her tykes, she replied, "I have three kids right now." The star shares Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8 and Journey, 6, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.
Fox described her eldest as "an artist," admitting, "It blows my mind how talented he is."
She dubbed Bodhi "a little bro" and the "classic middle child," explaining, "there's no room to be bad. He's never done one thing wrong. He's never told one lie."
The New Girl alum called Bodhi "the baby," confessing that even though he's "naughty and mischievous," he's also "so charming and so cute!"
"The things I'm most proud of are gonna to be having to do with my children and the relationship that I have with them and the way that I raise them," Fox gushed of motherhood.
"That's one area of my life where I feel really comfortable. I thrive there, I've excelled there," the actress declared. "When I step back, I know how connected and how present I've always been and I see the reflection of the type of mother that I am in their eyes and in their behavior."
The Jennifer's Body lead didn't touch on co-parenting with her former spouse, though just last month, Green's fiancée, Sharna Burgess, praised their dynamic.
"Honestly, the relationship is great," the Dancing With the Stars pro told a publication. "The reason is great is because the focus is the kids. There's nothing else that needs to be considered other than making this a beautiful, healthy and whole environment for them."
Fox and Green had a bit of a rocky romance, as the actress filed for divorce in 2015, five years after they tied the knot. In 2016, she called it off, but in 2020, they separated once again, with their split being finalized in late 2021.