Megan Fox Gushes Over Her 3 'Talented & Charming' Kids, Hints She Wants More

The bombshell, 37, even appeared to hint she wants another child, as when she was asked about her tykes, she replied, "I have three kids right now." The star shares Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8 and Journey, 6, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

Fox described her eldest as "an artist," admitting, "It blows my mind how talented he is."

She dubbed Bodhi "a little bro" and the "classic middle child," explaining, "there's no room to be bad. He's never done one thing wrong. He's never told one lie."