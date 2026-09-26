NEWS Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly's Romance Is Already 'Serious' After 'Instant Spark' at Taylor Swift's Wedding: Source Source: MEGA Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly reportedly had an 'instant spark' at Taylor Swift's wedding and are already getting serious. Taylor Camp Sept. 26 2026, Published 10:23 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly Had an 'Instant Spark'

Source: MEGA Dakota Johnson and MGK reportedly felt an 'instant spark' when they met and have been talking and FaceTiming every day.

"They are seriously dating and their relationship has moved quickly since they met at Taylor's wedding," an insider told Us Weekly. According to the source, Johnson and MGK have been "talking and FaceTiming every day for the last month" after immediately hitting it off. Neither star has publicly confirmed their relationship.

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Dakota Johnson Is Already 'Completely Smitten'

Source: MEGA The actress is said to be 'completely smitten' with MGK as their whirlwind romance continues to heat up.

Johnson is reportedly falling hard for the "Tickets to My Downfall" singer, whose real name is Colson Baker. "Dakota has a thing for musicians and is a hopeless romantic," the insider explained, adding that MGK has a "charm" Johnson was drawn to. The source said the Materialists actress is already "completely smitten," though some of her friends have reportedly questioned whether MGK is the right match for the life Johnson ultimately wants.

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Dakota Johnson Supported Machine Gun Kelly in Milan

Source: MEGA Dakota Johnson recently traveled to Milan to support MGK, a move that signaled the relationship is getting serious.

Their relationship appeared to reach another milestone when Johnson traveled to Italy to support MGK at the Vogue World: Milano runway show on September 22. "Everyone knew this was actually serious when Dakota traveled to support Colson in Milan," the insider claimed. Earlier this month, the pair also enjoyed a low-key date at Swift's Manhattan apartment.

Dakota Johnson Wants to Settle Down and Have Kids

Source: MEGA Dakota Johnson reportedly wants to settle down and start a family, though she has yet to meet MGK's two daughters.