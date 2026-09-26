Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly's Romance Is Already 'Serious' After 'Instant Spark' at Taylor Swift's Wedding: Source
Sept. 26 2026, Published 10:23 a.m. ET
Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly's whirlwind romance is reportedly taking off quickly.
The actress and musician, both 36, first connected at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's July wedding, where a source said they felt an "instant spark." Since then, the new couple has apparently wasted no time getting to know each other.
Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly Had an 'Instant Spark'
"They are seriously dating and their relationship has moved quickly since they met at Taylor's wedding," an insider told Us Weekly.
According to the source, Johnson and MGK have been "talking and FaceTiming every day for the last month" after immediately hitting it off.
Neither star has publicly confirmed their relationship.
Dakota Johnson Is Already 'Completely Smitten'
Johnson is reportedly falling hard for the "Tickets to My Downfall" singer, whose real name is Colson Baker.
"Dakota has a thing for musicians and is a hopeless romantic," the insider explained, adding that MGK has a "charm" Johnson was drawn to.
The source said the Materialists actress is already "completely smitten," though some of her friends have reportedly questioned whether MGK is the right match for the life Johnson ultimately wants.
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Dakota Johnson Supported Machine Gun Kelly in Milan
Their relationship appeared to reach another milestone when Johnson traveled to Italy to support MGK at the Vogue World: Milano runway show on September 22.
"Everyone knew this was actually serious when Dakota traveled to support Colson in Milan," the insider claimed.
Earlier this month, the pair also enjoyed a low-key date at Swift's Manhattan apartment.
Dakota Johnson Wants to Settle Down and Have Kids
Despite their fast-moving romance, Johnson reportedly hasn't met MGK's two daughters yet.
The musician shares 17-year-old Casie with ex Emma Cannon and 17-month-old Saga Blade with ex-fiancée Megan Fox.
"Dakota really wants to settle down and start a family," the source said, noting that she and MGK are currently "having a lot of fun" getting to know each other.
Johnson recently confirmed her hopes of becoming a mother, telling Vogue she would "love" to have children and hopes it happens.