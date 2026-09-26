or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Dakota Johnson
OK LogoNEWS

Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly's Romance Is Already 'Serious' After 'Instant Spark' at Taylor Swift's Wedding: Source

split of Dakota Johnson & Machine Gun Kelly.
Source: MEGA

Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly reportedly had an 'instant spark' at Taylor Swift's wedding and are already getting serious.

Sept. 26 2026, Published 10:23 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly's whirlwind romance is reportedly taking off quickly.

The actress and musician, both 36, first connected at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's July wedding, where a source said they felt an "instant spark." Since then, the new couple has apparently wasted no time getting to know each other.

Article continues below advertisement

Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly Had an 'Instant Spark'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Dakota Johnson and MGK reportedly felt an 'instant spark' when they met and have been talking and FaceTiming every day.
Source: MEGA

Dakota Johnson and MGK reportedly felt an 'instant spark' when they met and have been talking and FaceTiming every day.

"They are seriously dating and their relationship has moved quickly since they met at Taylor's wedding," an insider told Us Weekly.

According to the source, Johnson and MGK have been "talking and FaceTiming every day for the last month" after immediately hitting it off.

Neither star has publicly confirmed their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Dakota Johnson Is Already 'Completely Smitten'

Image of The actress is said to be 'completely smitten' with MGK as their whirlwind romance continues to heat up.
Source: MEGA

The actress is said to be 'completely smitten' with MGK as their whirlwind romance continues to heat up.

Johnson is reportedly falling hard for the "Tickets to My Downfall" singer, whose real name is Colson Baker.

"Dakota has a thing for musicians and is a hopeless romantic," the insider explained, adding that MGK has a "charm" Johnson was drawn to.

The source said the Materialists actress is already "completely smitten," though some of her friends have reportedly questioned whether MGK is the right match for the life Johnson ultimately wants.

MORE ON:
Dakota Johnson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Dakota Johnson Supported Machine Gun Kelly in Milan

image of Dakota Johnson recently traveled to Milan to support MGK, a move that signaled the relationship is getting serious.
Source: MEGA

Dakota Johnson recently traveled to Milan to support MGK, a move that signaled the relationship is getting serious.

Their relationship appeared to reach another milestone when Johnson traveled to Italy to support MGK at the Vogue World: Milano runway show on September 22.

"Everyone knew this was actually serious when Dakota traveled to support Colson in Milan," the insider claimed.

Earlier this month, the pair also enjoyed a low-key date at Swift's Manhattan apartment.

Dakota Johnson Wants to Settle Down and Have Kids

Image of Dakota Johnson reportedly wants to settle down and start a family, though she has yet to meet MGK's two daughters.
Source: MEGA

Dakota Johnson reportedly wants to settle down and start a family, though she has yet to meet MGK's two daughters.

Despite their fast-moving romance, Johnson reportedly hasn't met MGK's two daughters yet.

The musician shares 17-year-old Casie with ex Emma Cannon and 17-month-old Saga Blade with ex-fiancée Megan Fox.

"Dakota really wants to settle down and start a family," the source said, noting that she and MGK are currently "having a lot of fun" getting to know each other.

Johnson recently confirmed her hopes of becoming a mother, telling Vogue she would "love" to have children and hopes it happens.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.