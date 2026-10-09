Dakota Johnson Says She's Always 'Ready' to Film Intimate Scenes in Resurfaced Clip: 'I'm Always Psyched Up'

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Source: GOOD HANG WITH AMY POEHLER/YOUTUBE Dakota Johnson joked that she ‘doesn't need to psych’ herself up before filming intimate scenes.

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Poehler asked, "When you have to do s-- scenes, like how do you psych yourself up for that?" Johnson didn't hesitate with her response: "Amy, I don't have to. I'm like always psyched up for s--. F--- yeah. Psyched up? Is that a thing?” The comedian played along, joking, "You're like 7:30 a.m., let's do it. Let's go to pound town. Let's go to pound town, everybody, let's get the lights in here."

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Source: GOOD HANG WITH AMY POEHLER/YOUTUBE

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What Is a ‘Fake S-- Scene?’

Source: GOOD HANG WITH AMY POEHLER/YOUTUBE Amy Poehler and Dakota Johnson shared a laugh while discussing the unusual experience of performing simulated s-- scenes.

The discussion then shifted to what goes on behind the scenes during intimate scenes. After Johnson revealed she hadn't worked with an intimacy coordinator until last year, Poehler pressed her on the experience of performing simulated sessions. "A fake s-- scene is like being an astronaut, like so few people have done it,” Poehler said. Johnson offered a more practical explanation of the process: "When two actors pretend that they're having s--, you do all the things except have s--. Make sounds like you're having s--, and you're not. Yet." The two shared a laugh over the exchange, which has since resurfaced as Johnson's latest film, Verity, arrived in theaters on October 2.

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🔗: https://t.co/58SLj5nr0C Dakota Johnson isn’t blushing 50 shades of red over intimacy. (🎥: Good Hang) pic.twitter.com/lHWgTmujZQ — E! News (@enews) June 10, 2025 Source: @enews/X

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Johnson and Anne Hathaway Improvised Their Steamy 'Verity' Scene

Source: MEGA Director Michael Showalter said Dakota Johnson and Anne Hathaway improvised their sexually charged moment in ‘Verity.’

Johnson's comments are drawing renewed attention as audiences see her in Verity, which also stars Anne Hathaway. The film features a hot moment between the two actresses. “It started with ‘we need some s--- stuff to happen,’” film director Michael Showalter told Variety in a recent interview. He then described the scene's emotional setup, which involves Johnson's character, Lowen, and Jeremy, played by Josh Hartnett. “In the book, she’s looking at the picture of Harper, has the conversation with Jeremy, she talks about how great he was, and they have this intimate hug moment that I thought had the potential to be something very sexually charged," he continued. “And it’s just a hug, but it’s between two people who are in such strange contexts and who desperately need to be hugged. What’s interesting is that Lowen is turned on. She’s hugging him in his profound moment of grief that then turns erotic, and where do you put that energy?” According to Showalter, Hathaway and Johnson helped take the scene in a more provocative direction, adding the kiss featured in the movie's trailer. “It really evolved into Anne and Dakota saying, ‘What if while she’s making out with him, it turns into [Anne]?’ And me going, ‘If you want to do that, yeah,’ he said. “And I thought there was something very s---, erotic about Dakota being like, ‘I’m just going to sit on your lap and start kissing you.’ She sees Jeremy and just goes there, and that felt like the beginning of something that felt transgressive. She took this thing that she wants, and he’s there for it.”

Johnson Is 'Proud' of Her 'Fifty Shades of Grey' Past

Source: MEGA Dakota Johnson rose to fame through the ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ trilogy, which explored BDSM and sexual relationships.