Blood-Soaked Dakota Johnson Films Opening Scene of 'Verity' as Fans Hope Latest Colleen Hoover Film Adaptation Remains Lawsuit-Free: Photos

The pressure was on as Dakota Johnson, Josh Hartnett and Anne Hathaway began filming the first scenes of Verity.

On Wednesday, March 12, Johnson and Hartnett were spotted shooting the opening moments of the thrilling movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's hit 2018 novel — prompting fans to express their desire for the author's latest project to come out better than the legal mess Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni turned It Ends With Us into.