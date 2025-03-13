Blood-Soaked Dakota Johnson Films Opening Scene of 'Verity' as Fans Hope Latest Colleen Hoover Film Adaptation Remains Lawsuit-Free: Photos
The pressure was on as Dakota Johnson, Josh Hartnett and Anne Hathaway began filming the first scenes of Verity.
On Wednesday, March 12, Johnson and Hartnett were spotted shooting the opening moments of the thrilling movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's hit 2018 novel — prompting fans to express their desire for the author's latest project to come out better than the legal mess Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni turned It Ends With Us into.
In photos obtained by OK!, Johnson could be seen dressed in a fashionable trench coat while wearing over-the-ear headphones, orange pants and black boots as she walked down the street in New York City for the opening scene of Verity.
The fan-favorite book's first page begins with struggling writer Lowen Ashleigh, played by Johnson, on her way to work when a man on a bicycle is horrifically hit by a truck mere inches away from her.
"I hear the crack of his skull before the spattering of blood reaches me," the very first line of the beoved novel reads, as Ashleigh becomes drenched in the victim's blood.
In this moment, Jeremy Crawford, played by Hartnett, swoops in to help — prompting the duo to come face-to-face for the very first time.
As Verity stars continue to make headlines amid the start of the highly anticipated project, social media users have flooded the internet begging Johnson, Hartnett and Hathaway not to ruin another one of Hoover's novels.
The famed author's supporters are still disappointed in how It Ends With Us turned out as Lively and Baldoni's legal feud remains ongoing.
"Loved the book, please don’t ruin it," one fan penned, with a second individual adding, "another chance at a book from Hoover! Let’s not ruin this with lawsuits."
"This seems fair to the book so far, I just hope they don't ruin it," a third internet user admitted, while a fourth snubbed, "hopefully this one isn’t ruined. I enjoyed this book also and I’m looking forward to the movie. 🤞🤞🙏🙏."
Critics are still not happy with Lively, who played Lily Bloom in It Ends With Us, after she was accused of ignoring the story's main message of domestic violence while promoting the movie last year.
Her legal battle against Baldoni — the film's director and her costar who portrayed the character of Ryle Kincaid — began in December 2024 after Lively sued him for sexual harassment and claimed he tried to destroy her career.
The Jane the Virgin actor later responded with lawsuits of his own against the Gossip Girl actress, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, publicist Leslie Sloane and The New York Times.