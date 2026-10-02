NEWS Dakota Johnson Was 'Secretly Annoyed' by Anne Hathaway's Red Carpet Takeover at 'Verity' Premiere, Body Language Expert Claims Source: MEGA A body language expert claimed Dakota Johnson showed subtle signs of frustration as Anne Hathaway took control of a viral 'Verity' red carpet photo. Taylor Camp Oct. 2 2026, Published 6:01 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Dakota Johnson may not have been thrilled when Anne Hathaway took charge during a much-talked about red carpet moment at the New York City premiere of Verity. Hathaway, 43, went viral after stepping in to organize her costars and photographers during a group photo at the September 29 event.

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Dakota Johnson's Facial Expression May Have Given Her Away

Source: @ANNEHATHAWAY/INSTAGRAM A body language expert believes Dakota Johnson's facial expressions revealed how she felt as Anne Hathaway organized the photo.

While the pregnant star later explained she was simply "trying to be helpful," celebrity body language expert Inbaal Honigman, speaking via Casino.org US, believes Johnson's subtle reaction suggested she was less than impressed. Hathaway herself has since poked fun at the viral moment, describing her behavior as "mom mode by way of the chorus line." According to Honigman, Johnson's most revealing reaction came as Hathaway began directing the group.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @annehathaway/instagram The moment viral on social media.

"The most important body language move in this entire viral red carpet scene, is Dakota's brief but evident tongue-in-cheek move, while Anne organizes the photo," she explained. Honigman noted that while other cast members made small movements to position themselves for photographers, Hathaway used "wide, sweeping gestures" as she assumed control of the photo call. Johnson, meanwhile, remained mostly still beside her costar: "Right next to her, Dakota Johnson is accepting, nearly motionless, but secretly annoyed and critical."

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Dakota Johnson Was 'Holding Back a Thought,' Expert Claims

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Source: MEGA Inbaal Honigman interpreted Dakota Johnson's expression as a sign she was holding back her thoughts.

Honigman pointed specifically to Johnson putting her tongue inside her cheek while tensing her lips. "The tongue-in-cheek move is a specific facial gesture which indicates holding back a thought," she claimed. "Johnson's got plenty to say, but she's not going to say it." According to Honigman's interpretation, the gesture can also signal "concealed disdain and frustration." The analysis is an interpretation of Johnson's visible body language and doesn't establish what the actress was actually thinking during the interaction.

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Dakota Johnson Appeared to Try to Avoid 'Drama'

Source: MEGA The expert believes Dakota Johnson attempted to diffuse the situation.

Johnson also looked downward and touched her hair as Hathaway continued directing the photo, two movements Honigman interpreted as attempts to distance herself from the situation and self-soothe. "Dakota doesn't want any drama, which is why she makes Anne laugh, diffusing the situation," the expert claimed. Honigman believes the 50 Shades of Grey star eventually appeared to resign to letting Hathaway take control, pointing to her lowered chin as another potential sign.

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Anne Hathaway Admitted She Cringed at the Viral Moment

Source: MEGA Anne Hathaway poked fun at herself for taking charge at the photo call.