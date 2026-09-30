Dakota Johnson May Have Undergone Brow Lift and Buccal Fat Removal to Achieve 'Lifted' and 'Sculpted' Look, Plastic Surgeon Claims

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Dakota Johnson may have undergone a brow lift and buccal fat removal amid a stunning transformation. The 36-year-old has been out and about promoting her new film, Verity, but it isn't her interviews that are catching fans' attention. Instead, many have speculated that the star underwent a brow lift, an upper blepharoplasty, fat transfer, a chin reduction or even a hairline reduction. As the internet runs wild, plastic surgeon and medical director at CREO Clinic, Dr. Omar Tillo, weighed in on what Johnson may have done to achieve a more lifted, refreshed face.

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Source: MEGA Fans noticed changes in Dakota Johnson's appearance.

"When you compare older photographs of Dakota with more recent images, there are a few differences that stand out," he explained. "Her eyes appear more open, the upper part of the face looks slightly more lifted and there also seems to be less fullness through the cheeks and lower face." Tillo noted that there may be a combination of subtle differences to Johnson's face, which could have contributed to a drastic change in her classic look. "Changing one feature might not dramatically alter the face, but when the eyes, brows and facial volume all appear slightly different at the same time, people tend to notice it," he revealed. Tillo, like many fans, spotted a noticeable difference in Johnson's "eye area" and pointed out that the actress has "greater visibility" of her upper eyelid.

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'Leaner and More Sculpted'

Source: MEGA Dakota Johnson may haver undergone an upper bleph.

"That type of change can be consistent with an upper blepharoplasty," he said. "By removing a small amount of excess skin from the upper eyelid, you can create a more open appearance without significantly changing the rest of the face." “Her brows also appear slightly more elevated in some recent photographs, which could contribute to the effect," Tillo elaborated. "That can sometimes be achieved surgically with a brow lift, but treatments such as Botox can also subtly alter the position and shape of the brows." The surgeon, however, did point out that it's impossible to determine if Johnson opted into facial plastic surgery from photos alone. Johnson has also never disclosed major cosmetic procedures. “Her face does look leaner and more sculpted in some of the recent images, particularly around the cheeks and jawline," Tillo admitted.

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Source: MEGA The lower half of Dakota Johnson's face appeared more slim.

Tillo theorized another popular surgery that could have contributed to the gradual slimming of the lower half of the actress's face. “Buccal fat removal can create more definition beneath the cheekbones by reducing some of the volume in the lower cheek, so I can understand why people are making that comparison," he speculated. “However, facial fat naturally changes as we age and relatively small changes in body weight can also have quite a noticeable effect on somebody with a naturally slim face. Lighting and contouring can exaggerate that definition even further." The professional, who is not Johnson's doctor, pointed out the slimming of the star's jaw and neck as well, making facial liposuction a possibility. "There appears to be slightly more definition there in some photographs, but I wouldn’t say photographs alone provide enough evidence to suggest she has definitely undergone liposuction," he shared. However, one of the biggest things that made it appear as though Johnson went under the knife was her signature bangs.

The Power of Bangs

Source: MEGA Dakota Johnson's bangs could have contributed to the drastic change.