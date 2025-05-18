Dale Moss Spotted Filming for 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10: Are Fans Ready for His Dramatic Return?
Dale Moss, the charming heartthrob who made waves in Bachelor Nation, is back in the spotlight after a near four-year absence — and speculations are flying about his appearance on Season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise!
Moss previously made history by accepting his final rose from Clare Crawley just two weeks into filming the sixteenth season of The Bachelorette. But his swift exit left fans wanting more, and his whirlwind romance with Crawley ended in 2021 after just a year of ups and downs.
Fast forward to now, and it seems Moss is setting the stage for a comeback, possibly immersing himself back into the romantic chaos that is Bachelor in Paradise.
Is Dale Moss Really Headed to ‘Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10?
A tantalizing image has emerged on Instagram from the account @bachelornation.scoop, capturing a shirtless Moss surrounded by potential castmates, all decked out in swimwear, enjoying some fun in the sun. The post, dated May 12, sparked many reactions from fans.
"Some of the cast for Bachelor in Paradise that is filming now in Costa Rica!" the account teased. "They were either confirmed already or spotted in a spoiler video that was shared (and since taken down) on Facebook. Who are you most looking forward to seeing on the beach?"
The glamorous snapshot featured a host of familiar faces, hinting at an explosive season filled with drama and romance. Among the rumored stars are Jonathon Johnson, Jeremy Simon, Spencer Conley and plenty more fan-favorites, all ready to make waves.
Fans Are Shook Over Dale Moss' Potential Return
Moss' cameo has sparked wild reactions online, sending followers into a frenzy. One fan admitted, "Dale?! I mean, I know he's single now, but I didn't think he'd ever be active within Bachelor Nation again lol."
Another couldn't help but laugh, posting, "Lmaoo what is Dale doing here."
Moss's possible re-entry into the reality dating scene has fans questioning the dynamics of this season and who might capture his heart.
From 'Paradise' to Heartbreak: The Dale Moss and Clare Crawley Saga
Moss and Crawley's romance was a rollercoaster from the start. When Crawley set her sights on Moss, it was "game over" for the other contestants.
After exchanging "I love you" within two weeks of filming The Bachelorette in the summer of 2020, they were engaged, leading Tayshia Adams to step in as the new lead. But whispers of "serious issues" soon marred their fairytale ending.
By January 2021, they were reportedly struggling, with Moss reflecting on their breakup through emotional Instagram Stories. "I know a lot of y'all have seen me smiling on social media and say I don't seem as hurt or burdened by this, but that's the farthest thing. This time has sucked," he confessed.
Despite efforts to reconcile, their love story came to an end for good in September 2021. Meanwhile, Crawley has since moved on and is now happily married to Ryan Dawkins.