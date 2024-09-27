'Harry Potter' Star Dame Maggie Smith Dead at 89
Dame Maggie Smith has died at 89 years old, her sons Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens confirmed on Friday, September 27.
“She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother,” they said in a statement, the BBC reported. “We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days.”
"We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time," they added.
The actress, who has been in Hollywood for seven decades, appeared in a slew of roles on TV and films, including playing Minerva McGonagall in Harry Potter and Violet Crawley in Downton Abbey. She also appeared in Gosford Park, Becoming Jane, Nanny McPhee Returns and more.
While filming Harry Potter, Smith was diagnosed with b------ cancer, but she made a full recovery and returned to acting.
Smith, racked up more than 100 award nominations and earned a Tony, Oscar and Emmy throughout her career.
Though fans loved her in the Harry Potter series, she previously told the Evening Standard it wasn't a career highlight for her.
“I am deeply grateful for the work in Potter and indeed Downton but it wasn’t what you’d call satisfying. I didn’t really feel I was acting in those things,” Smith said, adding that she turned to roles in Harry Potter and Downton Abbey because the roles on stage, which was her true passion, wasn't happening.
“I wanted to get back to the stage so much because theatre is basically my favorite medium, and I think I felt as though I’d left it all unfinished,” she added. “But there wasn’t anything that came along.”
Smith also reflected on when she got the acting bug. “Honest to God, I have no idea where the urge came from,” she said. “It was such a ghastly time and we didn’t go to the theatre. I got into terrible trouble once because the neighbors took me to the cinema on a Sunday. But I had a wonderful teacher, Dorothy Bartholomew, who also taught Miriam Margolyes, and who encouraged me.”