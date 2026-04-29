Politics Ex-FBI Deputy Dan Bongino Is 'Scared' for His Life If Democrats Regain Power: 'They're Going to Come for Me' Source: @Hang Out with Sean Hannity Former FBI deputy director Dan Bongino said he'll never be the same and he's 'scared' for his life if the Democrats regain power. Lesley Abravanel April 29 2026, Published 2:47 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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In an interview on the "Hang Out with Sean Hannity" podcast released on Tuesday, April 28, Dan Bongino stated he "will never be the same" after his ten-month tenure serving as the FBI Deputy Director. Bongino served as the 20th Deputy Director of the FBI from March 17, 2025, to January 3, 2026, under President Donald Trump and embattled FBI Director Kash Patel. The radio host expressed being genuinely "scared" for his life and the possibility of facing legal retaliation, including potential imprisonment on "bogus charges," due to his and Patel's work at the bureau.

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Dan Bongino tells Sean Hannity he will never be the same after serving as FBI Deputy Director.



He admits he’s terrified about the possibility of a weaponized FBI coming for him after Democrats regain power.



BONGINO: “I will never be the same and I’m being as serious as a… pic.twitter.com/nIaDX4W5qa — Overton (@overton_news) April 28, 2026 Source: @overton_news/X Dan Bongino said he is 'scared' after no longer being at his job.

“I will never be the same, and I’m being as serious as a stroke right now,” he said. “I’m really...I’m scared man. I know what I did, and I’m proud of my work. And I’m proud of what me and Kash accomplished in the past year, beyond proud.” The former Fox News host claimed to have found a sensitive document regarding the "Crossfire Hurricane" investigation in "burn bags" that contained "the keys to the kingdom" and was too sensitive to be removed from the office.

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Source: @Hang Out with Sean Hannity Dan Bongino praised Kash Patel during his interview.

Bongino told Sean Hannity that he worries "thugs" may be sent to his home or that he will spend the rest of his life looking over his shoulder because "they" will come for him. “I know what we did, I know what’s coming, I know what I started ... but don’t think for a second that I don’t think every day ... that they’re going to come for me,” he said. He described a bureau split between "good agents" and "snakes," admitting he even planted false information to identify leakers within the agency.

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Source: @Hang Out with Sean Hannity Bongino officially left his position on January 3, 2026.

Bongino officially left his position on January 3, 2026, stating that what he learned during his tenure "shocked [him] down to [his] core.” Bongino was a former U.S. Secret Service agent (1999–2011), including presidential protection details for George W. Bush and Barack Obama, and an NYPD officer (1995–1999). He holds a master’s degree in psychology and an MBA. Following his law enforcement career, he became a prominent far-right conservative podcaster, author and commentator. He was appointed deputy director to help lead day-to-day operations and to bring reform to the agency.

Source: MEGA Patel is facing intense scrutiny and allegations of erratic behavior, excessive drinking and abuse of power.