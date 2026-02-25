or
BREAKING NEWS
Dan Bongino Defends Erika Kirk in Scathing Rant: 'Lunatics' 

Photo of Erika Kirk and Dan Bongino
Source: MEGA

Dan Bongino lashed out in a profanity-filled fury over Erika Kirk conspiracy theories.

Profile Image

Feb. 24 2026, Published 8:51 p.m. ET

Former deputy FBI director Dan Bongino unleashed a profanity-filled fury on so-called “f------ lunatics” who were harassing the widow of slain MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk.

Bongino said people were harassing Erika Kirk with texts and social media posts accusing her of involvement in the assassination of her husband, who was murdered on September 10, 2025, while speaking at an outdoor event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

Dan's rant came on the heels of the debut of right-wing commentator Candace Owens investigative series Bride of Charlie, in which she pushes assorted conspiracy theories of Charlie's killing —including one which said that Erika was involved.

The former Fox News host called the theories “the sickest thing” he’d seen in “a long time.”

Dan Bongino's Outburst Came After Candace Owens Teased New Series About Erika Kirk

Image of Far-right commentator Candace Owens has a new series that espouses conspiracy theories about the Kirks.
Source: MEGA

Far-right commentator Candace Owens has a new series that espouses conspiracy theories about the Kirks.

“We have to excise this cancer,” he said, stressing how a divide in the MAGA base is unsustainable. "No movement can survive this."

“Erika, I didn’t choose this, man. She didn’t choose this. Imagine sitting there and you find out from Twitter or, I don’t know, text or a phone call or that your husband was just shot in the neck for the entire world to see on social media at a public event. I can’t imagine that. I know you can’t either,” he added.

“Then you gotta go through this? Then you got a bunch of absolute f------ lunatics, sending her emails: 'You did it.' Comments, tweets? F-- you! F--- you! Go f--- yourself, you demonic f------ scum,” he ranted.

Dan Bongino Worked at FBI When Charlie Kirk Was Assassinated

Image of Erika Kirk took the reins of her slain husband's conservative thinktank.
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk took the reins of her slain husband's conservative thinktank.

Although Dan also suggested that people “restrain their emotions,” saying there was “no turning back” after “going down the road of violence,” he continued to rant in what was the antithesis of restraint.

“I’m sorry if the language distracts from you, but I can think of no other New York way to say it than f--- you mother------! You deserve to feel the little licks of the flames of h--- on every inch of your body. F--- you. If there’s an afterlife, oh, and I believe there is, I believe in the second creation, I don’t pretend to be the judge and jury, but I know you’re not in it,” he said.

Dan was the FBI Deputy Director during the investigation into Charlie's murder and has frequently has used his platform, "The Dan Bongino Show," to support Erika, sharing her public messages and interviews as she navigated the role of a grieving widow and new leader of Turning Point USA.

Erika Kirk Demanded Speedy Trial for Her Husband's Alleged Assassin

Image of Erika Kirk has remained on the frontlines of media following her husband's assassination.
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk has remained on the frontlines of media following her husband's assassination.

In late 2025, Dan announced his departure from the FBI following reported disagreements with the Justice Department.

Erika has remained a prominent figure on Fox News, appearing on programs like The Five and The Story with Martha MacCallum to discuss her husband's legacy and address conspiracy theories.

She is currently advocating for a speedy trial for her husband’s alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, citing concerns over defense-led delays.

