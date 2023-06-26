Right-Wing Media Star 'Forcibly Removed' From Miami Club

In April, it was reported that Bongino and Fox News parted ways.

“It’s not some big conspiracy,” Bongino said on his podcast. “There’s no acrimony. This wasn’t like some WWE brawl that happened. We just couldn’t come to terms on an extension.”

"I really enjoyed myself there. They were good for me for ten years … It’s a sad day. They did give me the opportunity to do one last show, I don’t want you to think they showed me the door. That’s on me, not on them, but I thought it was best to go this way for now," he continued.

“We thank Dan for his contributions and wish him success in his future endeavors,” Fox said in a statement at the time.