Right-Wing Media Star 'Forcibly Removed' From Miami Club
Conservative star Dan Bongino seemed to be thrown out of an Italian restaurant in Palm Beach, Fla., over the weekend, according to a news outlet.
Politico reported the former Fox News host was “forcibly removed from Cucina Palm Beach by several restaurant employees” after an incident occurred around midnight on Friday, June 23.
Reporter Daniel Lippman shared a photo via Twitter of Bongino being thrown off the premises. It's unclear exactly what happened, but Politico reported the incident took place after Bongino ordered bottle service at the restaurant.
“That’s an absolutely FASCINATING take on what really happened. Does Politico support physical violence against women? You’ll have to tune in to my podcast on Monday for the real story," Bongino told Lippman when asked for a comment.
In April, it was reported that Bongino and Fox News parted ways.
“It’s not some big conspiracy,” Bongino said on his podcast. “There’s no acrimony. This wasn’t like some WWE brawl that happened. We just couldn’t come to terms on an extension.”
"I really enjoyed myself there. They were good for me for ten years … It’s a sad day. They did give me the opportunity to do one last show, I don’t want you to think they showed me the door. That’s on me, not on them, but I thought it was best to go this way for now," he continued.
“We thank Dan for his contributions and wish him success in his future endeavors,” Fox said in a statement at the time.
Bongino's show, which aired Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET, was widely viewed, and his final episode drew in 1.18 million viewers.
Bongino also hosted Canceled, where he spoke to people who had been canceled for their beliefs.
While speaking to Megyn Kelly on her podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show," last month, Bongino said he enjoyed his time at the network, but he explained how there's so many outlets out there where people can put out their own content.
"Podcasts, Rumble, YouTube, Twitter with Elon —that is the problem. The place is totally disaggregated right now. People can put Megyn Kelly in a search engine and watch her show in a million different ways," he added.