Mike Pence Backs Out of Fox News Interview After Donald Trump's Indictment, Source Says Decision to Cancel Wasn't 'Mutual'
Former Vice President Mike Pence was seemingly unprepared for Donald Trump's latest indictment.
The 2024 presidential hopeful was scheduled to appear on Sean Hannity's Fox News program at 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, but he backed out at the last minute due to his former colleague's troubles.
"Pence’s team canceled the interview at 8:30 p.m. because they did not want to answer questions about the indictment," a source spilled to Politico. "He was scheduled to talk about his presidential run. We said we couldn’t not ask about the indictment — it was not a mutual decision to cancel."
The insider's last sentence was referring to a statement made by Pence's spokesman, who said of the cancelation: "We were scheduled to go on to discuss the [presidential campaign] announcement and the show ended up being solely dedicated to the indictment so we mutually decided to find another time to get the two together."
As OK! reported, Trump, 76, was indicted yesterday in relation to his classified documents scandal. Pence, 64, broke his silence on the matter during a Friday, June 9, radio interview with Hugh Hewitt.
"I’m deeply troubled to see this, to see this indictment move forward," the former VP insisted. "Yesterday, on the road in Iowa, I had said that I had hoped that the DOJ would see its way clear not to move forward here. But let me be very clear. No one is above the law.
"Handling classified materials is a very serious matter. That was why in my own case, after multiple disclosures at the personal residence of President Biden with documents and records dating back to when he was Vice President of the United States, I had my records examined," he explained of his own investigation, noting he "fully cooperated" and took "full responsibility" for the situation, in which he came out unscathed.
"I think this is going to be terribly divisive for the country," the father-of-two added of the indictment. "I also think it sends a terrible message to the wider world that looks at America as a standard of not only democracy, but of justice. But now we’ll look forward."
