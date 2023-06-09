Mike Pence Backs Out of Fox News Interview After Donald Trump's Indictment, Source Says Decision to Cancel Wasn't 'Mutual'

"Pence’s team canceled the interview at 8:30 p.m. because they did not want to answer questions about the indictment," a source spilled to Politico. "He was scheduled to talk about his presidential run. We said we couldn’t not ask about the indictment — it was not a mutual decision to cancel."

The insider's last sentence was referring to a statement made by Pence's spokesman, who said of the cancelation: "We were scheduled to go on to discuss the [presidential campaign] announcement and the show ended up being solely dedicated to the indictment so we mutually decided to find another time to get the two together."