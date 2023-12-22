Is Dan Levy Finally Ready for a 'Schitt's Creek' Reunion? Actor Spills About Future Plans
The beloved show Schitt's Creek wrapped up almost four years ago, and now that some time has passed, creator Dan Levy spilled if there's a potential reunion in the works.
"I love the fact that people want more, but it has to beat what we've done, and that's a tough thing to do. So until the idea comes to me, who knows?" the actor, 40, who starred in the series alongside his father, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy, said in a new interview.
He added, "But if it means people go back and watch the show from the beginning, not a bad thing."
The whole cast is hopeful they can all reunite one day, as Catherine told Entertainment Tonight Canada: "I would love to do anything with [Dan and Eugene Levy]. I know there's been some talk, but Daniel always says it has to be the right idea and he's right."
She continued, "You don't want to just take advantage of the fact that people want you to do it. We've had the loveliest, kindest audience and we don't want to let them down. I hope we do do it some day!"
As OK! previously reported, Annie, 37, also expressed interest in getting the gang back together in the future.
"My thoughts are, 'tick tock, Dan Levy. If it's going to happen, let's make it happen. I would love to work with everybody again," she exclusively told OK! in May. "I'm just waiting by the phone."
The series, which aired on CBC Television from 2015 to 2020, focuses on a family who moves to a small town after finding themselves completely broke. After the comedy went to Netflix, people couldn't get enough, including Annie, as she got to work with legends Eugene and Catherine.
"On top of their professionalism, they always bring this playfulness. I think because of their improv and sketch comedy backgrounds, they're always willing to try something. They always throw things around and play with it and see how it takes," she shared. "They're both so incredibly kind — not only to the cast but to the crew, which is how it should be. They set a wonderful example for everyone and made everyone feel warm and welcome. This really was a dream job for me."
- Annie Murphy Dishes On Potential 'Schitt's Creek' Reunion, Admits She's Still 'Pinching Herself' For Having Eugene Levy & Catherine O'Hara's Phone Numbers
- 'The Office' Stars Leslie David Baker & Phyllis Smith Dish On If Reboot Is In The Cards, Their Long-Lasting Friendship
- Did Someone Say 'The Big Bang Theory' Reboot? Actress Melissa Rauch Dishes On Costar Friendships, Show's Finale
"I'm still pinching myself that I have both of their numbers in my phone," she quipped. "It was a schooling every day. They're very special people, and I am so proud to be able to call them my buds."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
E! News spoke to Dan.