The beloved show Schitt's Creek wrapped up almost four years ago, and now that some time has passed, creator Dan Levy spilled if there's a potential reunion in the works.

"I love the fact that people want more, but it has to beat what we've done, and that's a tough thing to do. So until the idea comes to me, who knows?" the actor, 40, who starred in the series alongside his father, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy, said in a new interview.

He added, "But if it means people go back and watch the show from the beginning, not a bad thing."