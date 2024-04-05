Veteran Journalist Dan Rather 'Vehemently Opposes' Donald Trump for President, Calls Him a 'Vile Man' Who Attacks the Free Press

"Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon," Trump wrote at the time. "He made Lebron look smart, which isn't easy to do. I like Mike!"

Reposting Trump's comment, Rather said, "This is apparently what the President of the United States feels the need to share with the world at what should be long past his bedtime? It's a disgrace. It's racist."

This incident marked one of the many occasions where Rather publicly condemned Trump's behavior and rhetoric as inappropriate or based in prejudice.

