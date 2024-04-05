Veteran Journalist Dan Rather 'Vehemently Opposes' Donald Trump for President, Calls Him a 'Vile Man' Who Attacks the Free Press
Renowned journalist Dan Rather took a firm stand against business mogul Donald Trump running for president in 2024.
Rather, who has a significant career as a reporter that has spanned over 30 years, voiced his strong opposition to Trump's actions on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. In a message to his 2.6 million followers, he made it clear that his disapproval of Trump goes far beyond political affiliations.
"A few people have asked why I vehemently oppose Trump," Rather wrote on X. "Let me make this perfectly clear. It's not about politics. I've voted for both parties."
"It's about me, as a patriot, rejecting a cheating, lying, racist, treasonous, fascist, and vile man who attacks the free press, and wants to lead the country I love," he added. "It's really that simple."
Rather's post has garnered nearly 700,000 views, sparking widespread discussion and interest.
However, the journalist's criticism of Trump is not new. Over the years, Rather has been a vocal critic of the 77-year-old business magnate on social media.
In 2018, Rather accused Trump of racism following his derogatory remarks toward basketball icon Lebron James and former CNN anchor Don Lemon.
"Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon," Trump wrote at the time. "He made Lebron look smart, which isn't easy to do. I like Mike!"
Reposting Trump's comment, Rather said, "This is apparently what the President of the United States feels the need to share with the world at what should be long past his bedtime? It's a disgrace. It's racist."
This incident marked one of the many occasions where Rather publicly condemned Trump's behavior and rhetoric as inappropriate or based in prejudice.
In a panel discussion focusing on online extremism back in 2019, Rather denounced Trump for overwhelming Americans with his constant barrage of ranting social media posts — prior to being banned on Twitter in 2021. Rather described Trump's online presence as "unrelenting," highlighting the exhaustion it brings to the general public.
Amidst growing concerns, last June, Rather expressed apprehensions about the possibility of Trump winning the upcoming 2024 presidential election, reflecting the widespread unease surrounding Trump's political future.