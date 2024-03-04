'Exhausted' Queen Camilla Slammed for Going on Vacation Despite Her Reduced Workload
Queen Camilla is taking vacation after adding on royal duties amid King Charles' cancer diagnosis. A source claimed Camilla was "exhausted," but royal commentators were annoyed with Her Majesty's rumored complaint.
"Are we getting out the world's smallest violin? When you are a working woman the tiring bit is going home and running around with the hoover and putting the dishwasher on and putting the laundry on and making tea," Bev Turner said on GB News. "She doesn't have to do it."
During the panel, it was revealed that Camilla has undertaken 13 official engagements since Charles' diagnosis, but in 2023 she had 233 royal appearances.
OK! previously reported that Princess Anne will take on more duties, but Camilla is appreciative of the public support she received after Charles revealed he had cancer.
“Although she was not expecting to find herself in the position of leading the family, the queen is absolutely prepared to do whatever needs to be done for the institution,” an insider close told an outlet.
“She has been buoyed by the public’s reaction. She has found reserves of energy that even she didn’t think she had, and the estimation of her by those inside the palace has soared as she has put her shoulder to the wheel," the source added.
Due to Charles' condition and Kate Middleton being on medical leave after her surgery, there have been whispers of whether or not Prince Harry will rejoin the royal fold temporarily.
“The King has made it very clear that [Harry] is part of his family and always will be part of his family, but as far as the working part goes, that will be something that we will only see over time,” Grant Harrold said in an interview. “It is possible that given recent events, with the King not being 100 percent and he’s now relying on other members of the family, he could ask Harry to take on other duties.”
Although Harry left his senior-level position in 2020, he is still in the line of succession for king.
“Remember, Prince Harry is still a senior member of the royal family — he’s not a working member of the royal family, but he is still very much a member of the family and Counsellor of State, which means he’s able to step in when the king is unable to perform his duties,” Harrold noted.
“Technically, he is able to step in for the king. If he wasn’t still Counsellor of State then that would be a very different matter,” Harrold said. “The king has always been a forward thinker and he’s always planned in advance for things, I think this is Charles just being sensible. His current situation has probably made him take a step back, put things into perspective, and ensure he has a plan in place."