'Exhausted' Queen Camilla Slammed for Going on Vacation Despite Her Reduced Workload

OK! previously reported that Princess Anne will take on more duties, but Camilla is appreciative of the public support she received after Charles revealed he had cancer.

“Although she was not expecting to find herself in the position of leading the family, the queen is absolutely prepared to do whatever needs to be done for the institution,” an insider close told an outlet.

“She has been buoyed by the public’s reaction. She has found reserves of energy that even she didn’t think she had, and the estimation of her by those inside the palace has soared as she has put her shoulder to the wheel," the source added.