'A Very Unfair Situation': Donald Trump Lashes Out at 'Racist' Attorney General Prior to Taking the Stand in Civil Fraud Trial
Before entering the New York courtroom on Monday, November 6, Donald Trump attacked Attorney General Letitia James, who alleged that the former president, 77, and his top executives, including his sons at The Trump Organization inflated their financial statements provided to banks and insurers to make deals and secure loans.
"So, while Israel is being attacked, while trade is being attacked, while inflation is eating our country alive, I’m down here that these are all political opponents attack ads by the Biden administration. The New York Times and CBS came out with a poll that I’m leading all over the place. But it’s a very unfair situation. This is really election interference. This is how ridiculous the numbers are — much greater than on the financial side," he fumed.
He added, "It’s a terrible, terrible thing. These are political operatives that I’m going to be dealing with right now. You have a racist attorney general who’s made some terrible statements, and we see some more that came out the wires today. And it’s a very sad situation for our country. We shouldn’t have this — this is for third world countries. And it’s very unfair. It’s very unfair. But in the meantime, the people and country understand it, they see it and they don’t like it… Political warfare, as you would call it. It usually takes place in third world countries and banana republics. Nobody’s ever seen that to this extent. We’ve never seen it here. But we will go along and we will obviously do very well in every regard, and we’ll win the election and we will make America great again. That’s all I need to do. We’re going to make America great again. But we have to take away from the thugs we deal with and the horrible people that hate our country."
As OK! previously reported, after Trump's eldest sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, testified last week, he took to Truth Social to share his thoughts on the situation.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"So sad to see my sons being PERSECUTED in a political Witch Hunt by this out of control, publicity seeking, New York State Judge, on a case that should have NEVER been brought," he wrote via Truth Social on Thursday, November 2.
"Legal Scholars Scream Disgrace!" he claimed, further alleging that his net worth is "far GREATER" than was mentioned on any financial statements.